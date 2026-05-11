KAGENYI LUKKA: Museveni returns to Kololo: A swearing-in defined by continuity, security and socio-economic transformation 

All roads lead to Kololo Independence Grounds tomorrow, 12th May 2026, as His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni takes the Oath of Allegiance and the Presidential Oath to begin a new term of office. The ceremony, set to start at 9:00am, will mark the continuation of a political journey that began in 1986 and has since reshaped Uganda’s security, economy, and place in the region.

For millions of Ugandans, tomorrow is not just a constitutional ritual. It is a reaffirmation of the contract between _wananchi_ and the National Resistance Movement — a contract anchored on peace, infrastructure, and wealth creation.

THE CONTEXT: WHY THIS SWEARING-IN MATTERS

President Museveni returns to Kololo with a fresh mandate secured in the January 2026 general elections. The Electoral Commission declared him winner with 71.85% after a campaign that was fought not on slogans, but on a record.

That record is visible. When NRM took power in 1986, Uganda had 696km of tarmac outside Kampala. Today, we have over 6,718km. Then, inflation was 240%. Today, Bank of Uganda has kept it at 3.8% for two years running. Then, rebels controlled the North. Today, UPDF is exporting peace to Somalia, DRC, and South Sudan.

Tomorrow’s ceremony therefore happens at a time when Uganda is stable, but not satisfied. The President himself has called this new term _“Okwongera amaanyi mu nkulakulana”_ — Adding energy to development.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT KOLOLO

The Chief Justice, Flavian Zeija will administer the Oaths as prescribed by Article 99 of the Constitution. Brigadier John Bosco Asinguza, will present a Guard of Honour as parade Commander, The UPDF air force will display its aerial capabilities in Kampala Metropolitan areas today from 8 to 10pm

Heads of State from the EAC, AU Commission Chairperson, and representatives from China, Russia, UAE, and the United States are confirmed. Their presence is diplomatic, but also economic. Uganda is no longer just a land of gorillas and martyrs. With first oil expected in 2027, and with Kiira Motors, Dei BioPharma, and Parish Development Model changing the rural economy, Uganda is a market.

The President’s speech is expected to set the tone for the next five years.

THE THREE PILLARS OF THE NEW TERM

A. Security First, Always

The President has never wavered: “Without peace, nothing else makes sense.” The UPDF’s recent pacification of Karamoja, the defeat of ADF cells in Kasese, and the quiet dismantling of urban crime gangs in Kampala form the foundation. surveillance in the city, and stronger coordination between inter security agencies is superb and quality.

Socio-Economic Transformation at Household Level.

The first terms built roads, dams, and hospitals. This term is about the home. The Parish Development Model now covers all 10,594 parishes. Over UGX 4.2 trillion has been sent to SACCOs. The next step is value addition. The President has directed: “No more selling raw maize. No more raw coffee.” Expect policy shifts on industrial parks in every sub-region and tax incentives for agro-processors. This is how _omuntu wa wansi_ moves from subsistence to the money economy.

Regional Integration and Pan-African Trade

With the EAC Political Confederation talks accelerating and DRC now in the EAC, Uganda’s market is 300 million people. The Standard Gauge Railway from Malaba to Kampala breaks ground in July. The oil pipeline to Tanga is at 28% completion. Museveni’s swearing-in will therefore be watched in Nairobi, Kinshasa, and Juba — not for ceremony, but for contracts.

THE OPPOSITION AND THE NATION

Democracy is not weakened by one party winning. It is strengthened when the winner governs for all. The President has consistently invited the Opposition to debate ideas, not tribes. Tomorrow, parties such as Democratic Front, Democratic Party, UPC, FDC, NUP, PFFand others have been invited to Kololo. The NRM view is clear: “After elections, we are all Ugandans.”

In Kawempe, where I serve as Deputy RCC, we have an Opposition Mayor but an NRM-majority Council. That is Uganda today — competitive, but functional. The swearing-in should therefore cool temperatures, not raise them.

That was the NRM slogan. Securing it from poverty. Securing it from terrorism. Securing it from ideological disorientation among the bazukulu.

Tomorrow, when President Museveni raises the Bible and the Constitution, he will not just be swearing for himself. He will be swearing for all ugandans to protect them and their property.

The oath is easy But the work is for 45 million people.

Kagenyi Lukka.

The writer is the deputy RCC Kampala City-Kawempe Division