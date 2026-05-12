PLU’s Daudi Kabanda Faces Backlash from Anita Among Loyalists After Withdrawal of Support for Speakership Bid

Kampala, Uganda – May 12, 2026 – Daudi Kabanda is facing mounting criticism from supporters of Anita Annet Among following the Patriotic League of Uganda’s (PLU) dramatic reversal on her bid for re-election as Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

In a formal statement issued Tuesday and signed by Kabanda, the PLU Secretary General announced the withdrawal of the organisation’s earlier March 11, 2026 directive that had instructed PLU-aligned MPs-elect to support Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

The latest communication instead directed members to support candidates aligned with the position of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The sudden reversal follows recent public remarks by PLU Chairman Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who distanced himself from the earlier endorsement and emphasized loyalty to President Museveni over decisions previously associated with the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Muhoozi’s recent social media commentary, including criticism of extravagant displays of wealth and luxury lifestyles among political leaders, has further fueled speculation about widening divisions and shifting alliances within the ruling establishment ahead of the parliamentary leadership elections.

Kabanda, who authored both the original endorsement letter and the subsequent withdrawal notice, has since become the main target of backlash from Among loyalists and online supporters.

On social media, critics accused him of political inconsistency and betrayal, with some branding him a “Judas” for abandoning a position he had earlier championed. Others questioned the credibility of PLU’s shifting political direction within a matter of weeks.

Despite the withdrawal, supporters of Speaker Among remain defiant, insisting she still commands significant support within both the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary caucus and the broader House.

Messages circulating online suggested confidence that “Anita Among will still become Speaker,” regardless of changing endorsements within PLU.

PLU’s initial March endorsement had largely mirrored the NRM CEC’s earlier recommendation for continuity in parliamentary leadership. However, recent developments — including President Museveni’s remarks during party consultations and Muhoozi’s increasingly assertive political messaging — have injected fresh uncertainty into the race for Speaker and Deputy Speaker ahead of voting later this month.

Kabanda has since announced a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the PLU Secretariat, where he is expected to explain the organisation’s latest position and address the growing controversy.

The unfolding developments underscore the fluid alliances, internal calculations, and power struggles shaping Uganda’s political landscape as the 12th Parliament prepares to elect its top leadership.

By press time, neither Speaker Among nor Deputy Speaker Tayebwa had publicly commented on PLU’s withdrawal of support.