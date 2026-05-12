Drama Unfolds Inside City Restaurant When Lavish Proposal Turns Sour as Alleged Husband Storms In

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Nairobi, Kenya – What was meant to be a cinematic love moment inside a popular Pizza Inn outlet turned into an unexpected public spectacle, leaving diners stunned and social media buzzing.

Jerome, a Kenyan man who had reportedly dated his partner Milka for five years, had planned a grand romantic proposal. Dressed sharply and accompanied by a bouquet of flowers, an engagement ring, and a live saxophone performance, he entered the restaurant with confidence and emotion.

Amid curious onlookers, Jerome went down on one knee and delivered a heartfelt proposal. For a brief moment, the atmosphere appeared perfect—customers paused, phones came out, and the scene looked like a classic love story unfolding in real time.

However, the moment quickly collapsed when an older man arrived at the scene, later identified by witnesses as Milka’s husband. The atmosphere shifted instantly as confrontation erupted in front of shocked diners.

“She is my wife!” the man reportedly declared, as confusion spread across the restaurant. Jerome, visibly shaken, insisted he had been in a committed relationship for five years and had no knowledge of any existing marriage.

The exchange escalated into a heated verbal confrontation, drawing the attention of more customers inside the busy eatery. Milka, caught between the two men, reportedly left the scene as tensions rose.

Within minutes, the romantic setting had transformed into chaos, with customers recording the incident on their phones. The videos quickly circulated online, triggering widespread reactions across social media.

Some users expressed shock and amusement at the dramatic turn of events, while others questioned whether the incident was staged due to the unusually theatrical buildup and dialogue. Others turned the story into a cautionary tale about relationships and hidden personal lives.

Jerome’s acquaintances say he was left devastated by the incident. Milka has not issued any public statement, while the alleged husband firmly maintained his claim during the confrontation.

The incident has since sparked heated online debate about modern relationships, trust, and the risks of public proposals without full disclosure of a partner’s background.

As one viral comment summed it up: the saxophone played for love—but truth arrived louder.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor any further developments surrounding the incident.