Museveni Sworn In for Seventh Term Amid Military Display and Regional Solidarity

Writes Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA — Uganda’s long-serving President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has officially been sworn in for a seventh term in office, extending a leadership journey that has shaped the country’s political landscape since 1986.

The colourful ceremony, held on Tuesday at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, attracted thousands of supporters, dignitaries, military officers and international guests, transforming Kampala into a scene of patriotism, celebration and political symbolism.

President Museveni took the oath of office with confidence and composure, pledging continuity in peace, economic transformation and national stability.

Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo presided over the swearing-in ceremony as crowds erupted into chants and applause across the packed grounds. Supporters dressed in the yellow colours of the ruling National Resistance Movement waved flags and sang party songs throughout the event.

Moments later, Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama invited President Museveni to receive the instruments of authority, including the national flag, ceremonial spear and the Coat of Arms — symbols representing sovereignty and state power.

Holding the Ugandan flag high before the cheering audience, Museveni projected the image of a leader still firmly in command four decades after first ascending to power.

The inauguration drew several regional and international dignitaries, highlighting Uganda’s diplomatic and strategic influence within Africa.

Among the notable guests was former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, alongside delegations from South Africa, South Sudan, Algeria, Togo, Liberia and several other African nations.

In his inaugural address, Museveni reflected on Uganda’s turbulent history and credited the National Resistance Movement government for restoring peace and stability through strengthening the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

He said Uganda’s peace was built through sacrifice, discipline and ideological clarity after years of political instability.

“Those who adhered to the guidance of the NRM have transformed their families and communities,” Museveni told the gathering.

“We must continue emphasising peace, economic transformation, service delivery and wealth creation. These are pillars that will move Uganda from poverty to prosperity,” he added.

The President pledged to prioritise socio-economic development, youth empowerment, infrastructure expansion and improving household incomes during his new term.

Political observers described the speech as a continuation of Museveni’s long-standing ideological focus on security, patriotism and economic emancipation — themes that have defined the NRM government for decades.

In a notable development, the President attended the ceremony without First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, who was reportedly unwell and remained at home. Her absence sparked discussion among attendees, given her consistent presence at major state events over the years.

However, the First Family maintained visibility through First Daughter Natasha Karugire and Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who accompanied the President during parts of the ceremony.

The event also featured coordinated aerial and ground displays by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces. Fighter jets roared across the skies while parachute teams descended with precision in a demonstration of military preparedness and discipline.

Military bands, armoured vehicles and marching contingents moved in synchronised formations, drawing cheers from supporters waving Ugandan flags and chanting pro-government slogans.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama officially declared Museveni winner of the 2026 presidential election after securing 71.65 percent of the vote.

Several senior government officials, diplomats and historical figures attended the inauguration, including former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

As evening fell over Kampala, chants from jubilant supporters continued to echo through Kololo, marking yet another chapter in Uganda’s modern political history with Museveni once again at the helm of the Pearl of Africa.