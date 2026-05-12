Buganda Kingdom Returns CAO’s Official Residence to Mukono District After Ownership Disputes

Buganda Kingdom Returns CAO’s Official Residence to Mukono District

MUKONO — Buganda Kingdom, through the leadership of Mituba IV Sub-county, has officially returned the official residence of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Mukono District to Mukono District Local Government, together with the land on which the property sits, following disputes over ownership and attempts by individuals to alter land documents and take control of the property.

The handover took place at Mukono District Headquarters on Monday, with the Sub-county Chief of Mituba IV, Isaac Musooke Newton, accompanied by his deputy, presenting official documents from Buganda Kingdom confirming the ownership status of the land, the residence, and other properties situated within the district headquarters land.

The documents were handed over to Mukono District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Ddamba Henry, in the presence of district staff, alongside the official keys to the residence.

While presiding over the handover, Mr. Musooke commended the long-standing cooperation between Buganda Kingdom institutions and Mukono District Local Government, describing the relationship as important in promoting effective governance and protecting institutional property.

He explained that although some individuals had attempted to claim ownership of the CAO’s residence, Buganda Kingdom’s Attorney General ruled that the buildings should remain under government institutions in order to strengthen cooperation between the Kingdom and state structures rather than benefiting private individuals who were not rightful beneficiaries.

Mr. Musooke emphasized the need to preserve institutional properties, noting that safeguarding public assets helps maintain trust, ensures accountability, and promotes stronger collaboration between cultural institutions and government authorities.

Receiving the property, Mr. Ddamba Henry thanked the leadership of Mituba IV for their role in resolving the matter, describing land ownership disputes as a major challenge affecting not only district headquarters but also several sub-county administrative offices across Mukono District.

He said government remains committed to resolving ownership disputes involving public institutions and ensuring that all government land is properly documented and protected for future generations.

Mr. Ddamba particularly praised Buganda Kingdom for ensuring that the official residence, which has historically accommodated Mukono District Chief Administrative Officers, remains under the control of Mukono District Local Government.

He confirmed receipt of the keys and announced that the district would immediately begin preparations to resume full use of the residence.

According to Mr. Ddamba, one of the district’s priorities going forward will be to strengthen and regularize documentation for all government-owned land in Mukono District in order to prevent similar disputes in future.

The return of the CAO’s residence marks a significant step in protecting public property and strengthening cooperation between Buganda Kingdom and local government authorities in Mukono District.