Speke Resort Ball: Dignitaries Savour Ugandan Hospitality at Museveni’s State Dinner Ahead of Swearing-In

KAMPALA — On the eve of Uganda’s historic presidential swearing-in ceremony, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday evening hosted a high-profile State Dinner at the luxurious Speke Resort Munyonyo, treating visiting Heads of State, diplomats, and dignitaries to Uganda’s renowned hospitality and rich culinary heritage.

The elegant lakeside venue came alive with diplomatic camaraderie as regional leaders and international guests gathered for the glittering occasion ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Among the notable guests were South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials from the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, alongside ministers, envoys, and senior government officials from across the continent.

President Museveni, accompanied by his daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire, arrived to warm applause shortly before 9:00pm, setting the tone for an evening marked by unity, diplomacy, and celebration.

Beyond the glamour and protocol, the dinner offered an important platform for informal discussions on regional integration, peace and security, trade, infrastructure development, and Africa’s shared economic future — reaffirming Uganda’s growing role in promoting regional cooperation and continental solidarity.

A Showcase of Ugandan Hospitality

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Victoria, Speke Resort Munyonyo lived up to its reputation as one of Uganda’s premier destinations for international conferences and state functions.

Guests were treated to an elaborate menu featuring a fusion of Ugandan, African, continental, and international cuisines. The feast included fresh fish from Lake Victoria, premium grilled meats, traditional Ugandan dishes prepared with modern flair, as well as European and Asian-inspired delicacies carefully curated to reflect Uganda’s cultural diversity and hospitality.

Soft ambient lighting, cultural décor, and impeccable service created an atmosphere of elegance and warmth, allowing leaders and guests to engage freely beyond the rigid confines of formal diplomacy.

Security remained tight but discreet, with multiple agencies coordinating seamless arrangements as Uganda prepares for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony.

Eyes on Kololo

The State Dinner served as a diplomatic curtain-raiser to Tuesday’s grand ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds, where President Museveni is expected to take the oath for a new term under the theme: “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status.”

As dignitaries retire after an evening defined by hospitality and diplomacy, attention now shifts to Kololo, where Uganda will formally usher in another chapter of leadership amid celebrations of continuity, stability, and national transformation.

Watchdog Uganda will provide live coverage, analysis, and highlights from the swearing-in ceremony and related events.