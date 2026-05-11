Pius Lubwama installed as 10th President of Rotary Club of Rubaga Lake View

Mr Pius Lubwama has officially been installed as the 10th president of the Rotary Club of Rubaga Lake View as the club marks 10 years of existence.

The installation ceremony attracted Rotary leaders, members, and guests who praised the club’s contribution to community service through health, education, youth empowerment, and charity projects.

Presiding over the installation ceremony, Rotary District 9214 Governor-elect Mr Daniel Damulira described the club as “a flying-high club” and applauded the outgoing leadership for building a strong foundation for the incoming team.

“I have been a regular here, and I thank you for always involving me in your activities. I have known Pius Lubwama for some time now. He is active, committed, and always available for Rotary work,” Damulira said.

He urged Lubwama to lead with purpose, involve members in decision-making, and maintain a clear vision during his one-year term.

“Lead with purpose and make your one-year count. Lead with people because when you involve members, they will give you service. Most importantly, lead with a vision because leadership must have direction,” he said.

Damulira also challenged members to support the new president and work together to create impact in communities.

“Rotary International has asked us to create impact this year, especially in water, sanitation, and education. Members must be present and help the president execute his mandate,” he added.

Former Buganda Kingdom Minister, Owek. David Kiwalabye Male encouraged young people to embrace Rotary and use their talents and expertise to serve communities.

“I saw potential in Pius (Mr Lubwama), and that is why I extended a hand to support his growth in Rotary. We have high hopes in him, and I want him to become a yardstick for other young people,” Kiwalabye said.

He also urged youth not to fear joining Rotary because of misconceptions about giving.

“Service is not only about money. Young people can contribute through their skills, knowledge, and expertise, which are also valuable to society,” he said.

Speaking after his installation, Lubwama described his election as a great honour for him and his family.

“I first joined as a charter guest in 2016 and was inducted into Rotary in 2019. Rotary has shaped my leadership journey and opened many opportunities for me,” he said.

Lubwama said his passion for communication and public speaking began during his school days through debates, Bible readings, and participation in school clubs.

“Through Rotary, I have built friendships, improved my leadership skills, and met important people who have positively influenced my life,” he said.

He pledged to use his experience to strengthen community service projects and youth empowerment programmes during his leadership.

Outgoing president Ivan Mulumba applauded members and committee chairpersons for supporting his administration and helping the club grow over the past year.

Mulumba said when he assumed office, he made four promises focused on strengthening membership and fellowship, creating sustainable community service, increasing Rotary visibility, and boosting contributions to the Rotary Foundation.

“One of our biggest achievements was strengthening fellowship and growing membership because a strong club begins with united members,” he said.

Under Mulumba’s leadership, the club distributed mama kits to expectant mothers on Buyiga Island, donated sanitary pads to schoolgirls, supported economic empowerment initiatives for teenage mothers, and organised a medical camp with partners that benefited more than 400 people.

The club also launched projects supporting children’s homes and organised a reading day event at Kitebi Primary School aimed at promoting literacy among pupils.

Mulumba further noted that the club increased public awareness about Rotary activities by launching a monthly newsletter and ensuring that many of its community projects received media coverage.

“We wanted people to understand that Rotary is about service and real impact in communities,” he said.

He also revealed that the club registered its highest-ever contribution to the Rotary Foundation during his tenure.

Mulumba thanked members, partners, and sponsors for supporting his leadership and expressed confidence in the new administration.

“Our new president and his team have a clear vision, and I believe they will take this club even further,” he said.