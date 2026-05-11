First Group of 35 President Museveni-sponsored Hajj pilgrims arrive safely in Medina 

The first group of 35 Ugandan muslim pilgrims who were fully sponsored by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, have arrived safely in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The second group, still 35 in number, will also travel from Uganda tomorrow 12th May, 2026 whereas the last group will set off on 17th May, 2026 to embark on the sacred journey to Mecca.

The first group which traveled through Anwaary Travel was led by Imam Ahmad Sulaiman Kyeyune, while the second group will travel through Tawakal Travels. Both umrah and Hajj travel agencies were entrusted by the State House to offer Hajj services to the pilgrims.

Muslim pilgrims visit Medina primarily to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi), pay respects at the tomb of Prophet Muhammad, and explore Islamic history, before moving on to Mecca for the actual Hajj rites. Hajj is the 5th Pillar of Islam.

Last week, President Museveni sponsored a total of 150 Muslims for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The delegation of pilgrims is led by the Special Presidential Assistant in-charge of Press and Mobilization, also Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Haji Faruk Kirunda.

Each Hajj offer, fully covered by President Museveni, costs USD 5,500 (over Shs20 million).