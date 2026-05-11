Stanbic Match Play Heads Into Quarter Finals after Entebbe knock-out stage

ENTEBBE: Over the weekend, Entebbe Golf Club hosted Round Three of the 2026 Stanbic Match Play Challenge, a decisive stage for determining the players who will compete during the quarter-finals scheduled for June.

Organised by Stanbic Bank Uganda, the annual tournament attracted a total of 159 golfers competing across, both the main event and subsidiary categories, underlining the competition’s growing popularity within Uganda’s golfing community.

The Stanbic Match Play features pairs competing in a knockout format for major prizes that include cars, fully paid trips, and other high-end items.

Following intense competition in Round Three, the quarterfinal lineup has now been confirmed, with eight pairs progressing into what promises to be one of the tournament’s most competitive phases.

Quarterfinal Fixtures Confirmed

The June quarterfinal stage will feature 16 golfers paired against each other in four high-stakes matchups.

Opening Match One will see Tony Kasadha and Richard Mwami face Herbert Kamuntu and Stephen Ojambo in what is expected to be a tightly contested encounter.

Match Two pits Stanbic Bank’s IT Infrastructure Manager Brian Manyindo and Mark Musinguzi against the experienced duo of Godfrey Byamugisha and Bob Drani.

Last year’s biggest contenders Henry Nsubuga and Jonathan Lukyamuzi headline Match Three as they prepare to battle Sam Kacungira and Vincent Katutsi.

One of the standout fixtures of the quarterfinals will be Match Four, where the mother-and-daughter combination of Edrea Kagombe and Evelyne Atukunda takes on Ronald Pulle and Michael Monne.

The pairing of Kagombe and Atukunda has already attracted attention for their strong performances and unique family partnership throughout the tournament.

Speaking shortly after the quarter final draws, Arthur Kiwanuka, Head of Affluent Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda, expressed excitement over the tournament’s continued growth and increasing popularity.

“The tournament has reached its most important stage, and battle lines are now being drawn. As Stanbic Bank, we remain committed to ensuring that the experience both on the course and off the course remains exceptional,” Kiwanuka said.

He said the growing subscription to the tournament reflects the bank’s broader purpose of supporting communities and shared experiences through sport.

He said, “This progress reflects our purpose as Stanbic Bank, because ‘Uganda is our home, and we drive her growth.’”

Kiwanuka said through the Stanbic Bank FlexiPay platform, golfers will continue enjoying competitive offers at the club all throughout.

Subsidiary Winners Shine

Beyond the main knockout competition, several golfers also walked away with honours in the subsidiary categories after impressive performances over the weekend.

Donald Nyakairu, Matthew Nviri, and Allan Muhereza emerged champions in the Men’s Group C, B, and A categories respectively.

In the ladies’ categories, Phiona Namanya and Ruth Akello lifted the Group B and Group A titles.

Edrea Kagombe continued her impressive outing by clinching the ladies’ nearest-to-the-pin award, while Andrew Baguma claimed the men’s category accolade.

Bank of Uganda’s TumubweineTwinemanzi ended his wait for silverware after winning the longest drive award in the men’s section, while Florence Namara topped the ladies’ category.

The Stanbic Match Play Challenge has steadily evolved into one of Uganda’s premier amateur golf tournaments, attracting corporate executives, seasoned golfers, and emerging talent alike.

The competition is expected to culminate in a grand finale in the Month of August, where winners will walk away with lucrative prizes including fully sponsored international trips and other luxury rewards.

With the quarter final stage now set, attention turns to June, where only four pairs will survive the next knockout battles to move one step closer to the coveted Stanbic Match Play crown.