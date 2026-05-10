Who is Karim Kawesa? The Education Entrepreneur Behind Green-Top School

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

Karim Kawesa is steadily emerging as one of the notable figures in Uganda’s private education sector through his leadership of Green-Top School, a growing nursery and primary institution located in Maya-Nanziga along Masaka Road in Wakiso District.

Known for his focus on academic excellence, institutional development, and learner-centered education, Kawesa has built a reputation as an education administrator committed to combining classroom learning with leadership development and co-curricular growth.

As director of Green-Top School, Kawesa oversees the institution’s strategic direction, academic programming, infrastructure expansion, and student welfare initiatives. The school operates under the motto, “Learn today, lead tomorrow,” a philosophy that reflects its emphasis on nurturing future leaders alongside academic achievement.

Education and Professional Background

While publicly available details about Kawesa’s early life remain limited, he is understood to have pursued studies in business-related disciplines, which later influenced his approach to education management and entrepreneurship.

Sources familiar with his career associate his academic background with business administration and infrastructure-oriented studies — skills he has applied in managing both educational and private sector ventures.

Growing Green-Top School’s Profile

Kawesa’s most visible contribution has been the transformation and expansion of Green-Top School into a competitive private learning institution within Wakiso District.

Under his leadership, the school has strengthened both its academic and co-curricular programs while investing in facilities designed to support holistic child development.

The institution offers nursery and primary education with a curriculum covering core subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Beyond academics, Green-Top School has increasingly emphasized talent development and extracurricular engagement. Programs in music, dance, drama, athletics, chess, and swimming have become key components of the school’s identity.

Observers within the education sector note that the strengthening of swimming and sports facilities under Kawesa’s leadership has contributed significantly to promoting discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness among learners.

Leadership Philosophy

Kawesa is widely described by those familiar with the institution as a development-oriented administrator who prioritizes discipline, consistency, structure, and long-term institutional growth.

His leadership style focuses not only on academic performance but also on character formation, creativity, leadership skills, and social responsibility among learners.

Under his stewardship, Green-Top School continues to promote values such as integrity, excellence, responsibility, leadership, and multicultural awareness as part of its broader educational philosophy.

Education stakeholders say this balanced approach reflects a growing shift in Uganda’s private education sector toward producing learners equipped with both academic competence and practical life skills.

Interests Beyond Education

Outside the education sector, Kawesa has also reportedly been involved in private business ventures, particularly in real estate and property development.

His involvement across multiple sectors mirrors a broader trend among Ugandan entrepreneurs diversifying investments into education, infrastructure, and property markets.

Growing Recognition

As Green-Top School expands its presence and visibility within Wakiso District, Kawesa’s profile has continued to rise in local education circles.

The institution’s growing recognition among some of the better-performing private schools in the district has further strengthened his standing as an emerging education entrepreneur and institutional leader.

Looking Ahead

Kawesa remains focused on strengthening Green-Top School’s academic standards, co-curricular activities, and institutional systems as the school seeks to deepen its footprint within Uganda’s education sector.

His long-term vision, according to individuals close to the institution, is to build a school that produces disciplined, innovative, and leadership-oriented learners capable of navigating future social and economic challenges.