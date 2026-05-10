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Nyanzi: Africa Needs More CEOs Like Kin Kariisa 

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

KAMPALA — Young entrepreneur and media enthusiast Nyanzi Martin Luther has described Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa as one of the few African business leaders redefining leadership through innovation, youth empowerment, and institution building.

 

Kin Kariisa: Next Media Services CEO

Speaking about the growing influence of African CEOs on young entrepreneurs, Nyanzi said Kariisa’s leadership journey continues to inspire many young people seeking to build careers in business, media, and the creative economy.

According to Nyanzi, Kariisa’s success goes beyond building a media company and reflects a broader vision of transforming society through innovation and opportunity creation.

 

“Kin Kariisa is not just building a business; he is building systems, talent, and opportunities for young Africans,” Nyanzi said. “That is why many of us see him as one of the CEOs Africa needs more of.”

 

Kariisa currently heads Next Media, one of Uganda’s leading multimedia companies with brands including NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, Salam TV, Next Radio, NBS Sport, and Nile Post among others.

Since taking over the leadership of NBS TV in 2008, Kariisa has overseen the rapid expansion of the company into a major multimedia powerhouse known for embracing digital transformation and youth-centered innovation.

The media group has become particularly influential among young audiences through its aggressive digital strategy, talent development programs, and modern broadcasting approach.

Nyanzi noted that many young entrepreneurs admire Kariisa because he has demonstrated that African businesses can grow into powerful institutions while remaining focused on social impact and community transformation.

 

“He understands the importance of investing in young people and adapting to the future,” Nyanzi explained. “That is why his leadership stands out not only in Uganda but across Africa.”

 

He added that initiatives such as Next Creata have helped open doors for young creatives, digital content producers, and media personalities by providing exposure, mentorship, and professional growth opportunities.

Beyond the media industry, Kariisa has also continued to strengthen his influence within corporate leadership and governance circles.

He serves as Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters and has previously served on the board of Ecobank Uganda. He recently joined the board of Standard Chartered Uganda, further expanding his role within the corporate sector.

A Harvard-trained strategist and Stanford Seed alumnus, Kariisa is increasingly being viewed by many young professionals as part of a new generation of African executives driving innovation and institutional excellence.

Nyanzi believes Africa’s future will depend heavily on leaders capable of combining profitability with long-term societal impact.

 

“Africa’s young people want leaders who inspire growth, innovation, and transformation,” he said. “Kin Kariisa has shown that leadership can empower communities while still building successful businesses.”

 

As youth entrepreneurship continues to rise across the continent, many young Africans say business leaders like Kariisa are becoming symbols of what modern African leadership can achieve in the digital age.

 

By Peter Luzinda

 

 


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