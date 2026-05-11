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President Museveni’s inauguration: Somalia’s leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Uganda

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The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Uganda to attend the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of President-elect, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Museveni’s inauguration for his seventh elective term is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, President Mohamud was received by the Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Somalia’s Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, and Uganda’s Ambassador to Somalia, H.E Sam Tulya-Muhika.

Also present to receive the Somali leader were senior security officials, including the Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Reserve Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Otema Awany, Assistant Inspector General of Police David Wasswa Ssengendo, and the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Samuel Akena.

President Mohamud is among the several high-level regional leaders expected to attend President Museveni’s inauguration ceremony.

The event is anticipated to attract a number of Heads of State, government officials, and international delegations from across Africa and beyond.

 


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