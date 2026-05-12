Gen Muhoozi Dumps Anita Among as PLU Revolts Over Luxury and Corruption Claims

Muhoozi Revolts Against Among as PLU Withdraws Support Over Luxury and Corruption Concerns

KAMPALA — Uganda’s political establishment has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after Muhoozi Kainerugaba reportedly ordered the withdrawal of Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) support for Speaker Anita Annet Among in the race for leadership of the 12th Parliament.

The move marks a significant political shift within pro-government power circles and signals growing unease over allegations of extravagance, corruption and disconnect from ordinary Ugandans struggling with rising living costs and poor public services.

Sources close to PLU structures say the directive was communicated through influential military and political operatives, including Maj. Bilal Katamba, effectively distancing the increasingly influential pressure group from Among’s re-election bid despite earlier endorsements by the ruling National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee.

PLU, which claims allegiance from hundreds of Members of Parliament and MPs-elect, had initially backed both Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa. That support now appears to have collapsed amid growing internal dissatisfaction.

In strongly worded public statements, Gen. Muhoozi made it clear that PLU legislators would instead support whoever President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni personally endorses for Speaker.

“PLU supports whatever position President Museveni takes and we do not listen to NRM’s CEC,” Muhoozi stated, while hinting at the possibility of fielding what he described as a “PLU candidate.”

Rolls-Royce Controversy Sparks Political Fallout

At the centre of the fallout are reports that Speaker Among recently acquired a luxury Rolls-Royce vehicle reportedly worth billions of shillings — an issue that has triggered sharp criticism from sections of the public and political class.

The controversy has become symbolic of wider frustrations over public officials accused of lavish spending while many Ugandans continue to face poverty, unemployment and inadequate healthcare, water and electricity services.

Muhoozi openly criticised the optics of such displays of wealth.

“I have been Mzee’s son for 52 years but I have never sat in a Rolls Royce ever. I don’t think Mzee has sat in one either,” he said.

In another pointed statement, he added: “Our job is to serve Ugandans, not ourselves. I cannot support corruption. I risked my life to make this country peaceful. Now that it is, it will not be taken by thieves.”

The remarks have amplified ongoing debate about accountability and spending within Parliament, with critics arguing that excessive luxury among leaders risks alienating ordinary citizens and undermining public trust in government institutions.

Speakership Race Thrown Wide Open

The development has now intensified speculation over who could emerge as Speaker in the 12th Parliament.

PLU Secretary General Daudi Kabanda has hinted at support for alternative candidates, while names such as Norbert Mao and other compromise figures continue to circulate within political discussions.

Political observers view Muhoozi’s intervention as a bold assertion of influence by a younger generation within the ruling establishment seeking to project discipline, patriotism and anti-corruption credentials ahead of the next political phase.

As Parliament prepares to commence business under the new term, the unfolding fallout is likely to shape not only the speakership contest but also wider debates on leadership integrity, public accountability and the future direction of Uganda’s politics.