Online Anger As Senior Presidential Advisor Eddy Kenzo Is Reportedly Escorted from Ministers’ Section While Seated with Minister Phiona Nyamutoro at Museveni Swearing-In

Ugandan Musician Eddy Kenzo Escorted from VIP Ministers’ Section at Museveni Swearing-In Sparks Online Debate

Kampala, Uganda – A viral incident at President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony has sparked widespread debate online over protocol enforcement, public respect, and treatment of high-profile guests at state functions.

Images circulating on social media show celebrated Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo (Edirisa Musuuza) being escorted by a protocol officer from a VIP seating area reportedly reserved for ministers during the ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Kenzo had been seated next to his wife, Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro, who serves as a minister in government. The high-profile event attracted heads of state, diplomats, senior government officials, and invited guests from across the region.

The incident quickly drew public attention, with many social media users questioning whether the move was necessary given Kenzo’s national status and official role as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Creatives.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye also weighed in on the matter, criticizing the manner in which the situation was handled. In comments shared online, Kasingye argued that the action appeared humiliating and suggested that a male minister accompanied by a spouse would likely not have faced similar treatment.

Others, however, defended the protocol officers, arguing that seating arrangements at state ceremonies are often tightly controlled and strictly reserved according to official accreditation. According to some attendees, the ministers’ section had been designated specifically for serving cabinet members, with spouses and other guests assigned different seating areas.

Kenzo later dismissed claims that he had been forcefully removed, describing some of the circulating images as misleading and allegedly manipulated. He maintained that he and his wife were comfortably seated in an area arranged through official protocol channels.

The singer also shared videos from the event congratulating President Museveni on his new term and praising the ceremony.

The episode has since generated broader discussions online about protocol versus status, courtesy toward spouses at public functions, and whether exceptions should be made for prominent public figures serving in official advisory capacities.

While some Ugandans insisted that protocol must apply equally to everyone regardless of fame or influence, others argued that the public nature of the escort was avoidable and disrespectful to a figure of Kenzo’s stature.

Neither government officials nor organizers of the ceremony have issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The debate continues to dominate Ugandan social media platforms, with opinions sharply divided.

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