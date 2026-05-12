Indian Association Uganda Congratulates Museveni, Reaffirms Commitment to Investment and Charity Work

The Indian Association Uganda has congratulated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement following his swearing-in for a new presidential term.

In a message issued on behalf of its Board of Trustees, Executive Committee and the wider Indian diaspora in Uganda, the Association praised Museveni’s leadership and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the long-standing relationship between India and Uganda.

The Association said it would continue supporting investment initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities and contributing to Uganda’s economic growth.

“Under your able leadership, the Indian Association shall continue to help and foster investment in the country to provide employment opportunities,” the statement noted.

The group also expressed optimism that, with continued government support, its philanthropic and humanitarian programmes would expand further across the country.

Among the key initiatives highlighted were medical assistance for infants born with congenital heart disease, blood donation campaigns and free medical camps targeting vulnerable communities.

The message concluded with the declaration: “Long live India-Uganda friendship.”

Prominent members of the Indian community who endorsed the statement included Dharmesh Patel, businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, Paresh R. Mehta and Sushil Kumar.

Over the years, the Indian Association Uganda has played a significant role in promoting trade, investment, healthcare outreach and people-to-people relations between Uganda and India.