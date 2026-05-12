Why Mid-to-late afternoon concreting in Kampala can become a quiet quality problem

By Apollo Buregyeya

In Kampala, some of the most difficult concrete is not necessarily placed during rainstorms, equipment breakdowns, or even deep excavations below the water table. It is often placed between about 1 PM and 5 PM on a typical hot afternoon.

At that time, the aggregates are hotter, the mixer drums are hotter, the ambient temperatures are higher, and evaporation rates increase significantly. The concrete may still leave the plant looking workable, but the hydration process is already accelerating faster than many site teams realize. Under Kampala traffic conditions, this becomes even more serious.

If you opt for a readymix plan, a truck may spend long periods moving slowly through traffic on its way to your site. By the time the concrete arrives on site, slump loss may already be significant, especially if the mix was produced under elevated afternoon temperatures. This is where many bad habits begin.

The pressure to continue casting pushes site teams towards adding water into the drum to “restore” workability. The concrete becomes easier to place, but the water-cement ratio changes immediately. Strength, durability, permeability, and long-term performance all begin to shift in the wrong direction.

The structure may not fail dramatically. In fact, many structures survive. But microcracking, permeability, shrinkage, surface weakness, and durability problems quietly increase from that moment onwards. Kampala’s hot afternoons also increase the risk of rapid surface moisture loss. In slabs, pavements, suspended decks, and exposed surfaces, this can trigger plastic shrinkage cracking before the concrete has properly developed tensile resistance.

The challenge is not only temperature itself. It is the combination of high ambient temperatures, long transport times, traffic delays, delayed discharge, difficult access in excavations, groundwater control challenges, poor curing culture, and uncontrolled site adjustments.

Concrete temperature is shaped by the temperature of all its ingredients: cement, water, fine aggregates, coarse aggregates, and admixtures. In practice, the hottest and largest-volume materials, especially aggregates exposed to afternoon sun, can quietly raise the temperature of the whole mix before the truck even leaves the plant.

But in practice, the real battlefield in Kampala is time. Every extra minute in traffic during a hot afternoon quietly changes the concrete.

Good concreting practice under Kampala conditions therefore requires discipline: planning pours earlier in the day where possible, protecting aggregates from direct sunlight, using admixtures correctly, monitoring discharge temperatures, reducing unnecessary truck waiting times, ensuring proper groundwater control where excavations are below the water table, and enforcing strict control over site water addition.

Many concrete problems blamed on “bad cement” are actually temperature-management, logistics-management, and workmanship-management problems. Concrete technology is not only chemistry. It is also transport engineering, weather management, timing, supervision, and site discipline.