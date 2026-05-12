Global Schools Prize 2026: Suubi Community Schools Named Winner for Inclusive Education 

Its most innovative practice, assigning SEND learners leadership roles in STEM, arts, and vocational projects, has transformed student confidence and become a replicable model. Teacher development runs across four quarterly cycles informed by UNICEF and World Bank frameworks. Partnerships with Riverflow International, alongside a new solar power system, are unlocking digital inclusion. Strong Parent-Teacher engagement and community dialogue challenge disability stigma, particularly for girls.

Suubi Community Schools, founded by Daniel Sebugwawo and serving 570 students aged 5-19, is a beacon of inclusive education in a region where fewer than half of children achieve basic literacy and numeracy. Born from the belief that every child can learn, Suubi delivers a structured catch-up model grounded in foundational skills, formative assessment, individualised learning plans, and adaptive, multi-sensory teaching for learners with reading difficulties, attention challenges, language barriers, and trauma-related gaps from the Ebola and COVID-19 school closures.

Founded by renowned education pioneer and philanthropist Sunny Varkey, the $1 million Global Schools Prize is the largest prize of its kind. Today’s top 10 announcement recognises outstanding schools worldwide that demonstrate exceptional drive and ambition for their students, regardless of circumstance, ensuring every learner has the chance to thrive.

Suubi Community Schools has also been named as one of the Top 10 finalists for the Global Schools Prize 2026, with the overall winner – and recipient of an additional $500,000 prize – set to be announced at the Education World Forum on 19 May.

As the Inclusive Education winner, Suubi Community Schools receives $50,000 alongside a Global Schools Prize Badge, recognising its extraordinary leadership and impact in creating accessible learning opportunities. The school was selected from almost 3,000 nominations and applications across 113 countries worldwide.

Suubi Community Schools in Mubende, Uganda, has been named the winner for Inclusive Education in the Global Schools Prize 2026, an initiative of the Varkey Foundation celebrating the world’s most innovative and impactful schools reimagining education for the future.

Recognised with a Resolution Project Award and further project honours, Suubi would use Prize funds to expand teacher training, hire staff, scale STEM and vocational programmes, and strengthen after-class catch-up learning, proving meaningful inclusion is possible in resource-constrained settings.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, the Global Schools Prize, and GEMS Education, said:

“Congratulations, Suubi Community Schools. Your approach to teaching and learning powerfully demonstrates how schools play a defining role in equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to shape our rapidly evolving world. By highlighting your achievement, we hope to inspire a global movement to reimagine learning and turn bold ideas into real-world impact. This is more than an award – it’s a platform to spark a global conversation about scaling the best ideas in education and advancing action far beyond the classroom.”

The Global Schools Prize categories are:

AI Transformation

Arts, Culture and Creativity

Character and Values Driven Education

Global Citizenship and Peacebuilding

Health and Wellbeing

Overcoming Adversity

SEND/Inclusive Education

STEM Education

Sustainability

Teacher Development