NRMSAC Observes Presidential Swearing-In and Inauguration Ceremonies, Congratulates Him

The Chairperson National Resistance Movement-South African Chapter, Mr. Luzige Isma has today represented the South African Diaspora on the swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies of H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Chairperson Mr. Luzige hailed President Museveni for the transformative journey, patience, international relationship and being down to people.

“Over the years, I have watched President Museveni engage other Presidents and peasants, diplomats and ordinary wanainchi with the same simplicity and ease. One of the most remarkable qualities has been his ability to remain approachable, patient, forgiving and attentive to people despite the enormous weight of office and responsibility,”

He noted President Museveni has remained connected to people. There are certain moments that remain deeply engraved in memory because they reveal the true character of a person beyond public office and politics.

“Uganda has witnessed a remarkable transformation in peace, infrastructure, education, regional influence, private sector growth, national confidence and dignity,” he said.

“On a personal level, I commend H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and office of the President on Diaspora affairs for the confidence and trust extended to the Dispora. My colleagues and I have always considered this both an honour in representing our country and responsibility in the service of our country.”

“I also wish to congratulate Maama, Janet Kataha Museveni, CDF Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the entire family for the strength, sacrifice and support they have given you throughout this long journey of public service.”

“As Uganda enters another important phase of middle-income status, and rapidly growing young population, the responsibility ahead remains enormous. My prayer is that this next chapter will continue strengthening national unity, transformationj, institutions, opportunity, and Uganda’s place in Africa and the world,” Chairperson said.

“Your Excellency, leadership is ultimately judged not only by the battles fought but by the nation left standing after the battles are over.”

“Congratulations, May the Almighty God grant you more wisdom, strength, good health and peace as you continue serving our country

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