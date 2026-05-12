Conrad Wanyama Marks 150th Appearance as Stanbic Black Pirates Crush Walukuba

KAMPALA: Stanbic Black Pirates player Conrad Wanyama, marked a major career milestone on Saturday, when he made his 150th club appearance in style, by helping his side cruise to a commanding 56-6 victory over Walukuba Barbarians Rugby Club.

Played in an electric atmosphere, the match not only celebrated Wanyama’s remarkable journey with the Pirates, but also strengthened the club’s position at the top of the league table as they continued their strong title push.

The occasion felt more like a celebration than an ordinary league fixture, with teammates, fans, and club officials paying tribute to one of the club’s most loyal and influential players since his debut during the 2016/17 season.

Wanyama received a heroic salute after the final whistle in recognition of his immense contribution to the club over the years, having become one of the defining figures within the Pirates setup both on and off the field.

Speaking after the game, an emotional Wanyama dedicated the achievement to everyone who has been part of his rugby journey.

“To every coach who trusted me, every teammate who bled with me, every fan who sang my name, this one’s ours,” Wanyama said.

Diana Kahunde, the acting Manager for Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank, congratulated Wanyama on reaching this career milestone. She described it as a reflection of dedication and resilience; values that align closely with the Stanbic current ‘Keep Growing’ campaign.

“At Stanbic Bank, our purpose is clear ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.’ We are proud to support the Black Pirates and celebrate not just Wanyama’s milestone, but also the club’s ability to nurture and grow players whose commitment continues to inspire the next generation of Ugandan sports talent both on and off the field,” Kahunde said.

Pirates Tighten Grip on Top Spot

The Stanbic Black Pirates delivered a ruthless performance, overpowering Walukuba with pace, physicality, and tactical discipline.

Despite early pressure from the visitors and a heavy afternoon downpour, the Bweyogerere-based side remained composed, quickly settling into rhythm and dominating possession.

The Pirates converted defensive pressure into attacking opportunities, producing a flurry of tries that left Walukuba struggling to recover.

The emphatic win leaves the Pirates firmly at the top of the table with 47 points, narrowly ahead of Kobs Rugby Club who sit second with 45 points, while Buffaloes occupy third place with 41 points. With the title race tightening, every result is proving crucial as the season enters its decisive stages.

Saturday’s clash also marked the return of several key players, including Nathan, Sydney, Tashobya, Shimwa, and Roy, whose comeback added depth and experience to the squad.

Their return was evident in the team’s intensity and control, particularly in key phases of the game where the Pirates looked sharper and more balanced as they continue preparations for the Enterprise Cup finals against Kabras Sugar in Nairobi, Kenya.

Alex Aturinda capped off an impressive performance by walking away with the Man of the Match accolade.