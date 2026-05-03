Ugandan Music Artist Desmond Sekiwu Drops New Sound Fusing Heritage and Global Beats

KAMPALA, UGANDA — May 3, 2026 Uganda’s music scene has a bold new voice: Desmond Sekiwu. The Kampala-based musical artist is gaining traction for his genre-blending sound that threads traditional Ugandan rhythms with Afrobeat, R&B, and contemporary Hip-Hop.

Sekiwu’s music tackles themes of identity, ambition, love, and everyday African life. His vocals move between Luganda, English, and Swahili, creating tracks that feel both deeply local and globally resonant. Early listeners have praised his hook-writing and raw storytelling, calling his sound “authentic, urgent, and danceable.”

“Uganda gave me the rhythm, the proverbs, the hustle,” Sekiwu says. “I’m just putting that energy into melodies the whole world can feel. Whether you’re in Nairobi or Brooklyn, we all understand the beat of wanting more.”

Sekiwu is currently independent, writing and recording out of Kampala. His recent single Dear ex explores everyday life, built by professional producer. The track is already circulating on local radio and playlists across East Africa.

Beyond the booth, Desmond is active in Africa’s creative community, collaborating with producers, videographers, and dancers to build a full audiovisual experience around his music.

About Desmond Sekiwu

Desmond Sekiwu is a Ugandan musical artist and songwriter fusing East African heritage with modern global sounds. Based in Kampala, he creates music that documents African life while pushing Afrobeat and Hip-Hop into new territories