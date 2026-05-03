Entertainment

Ugandan Music Artist Desmond Sekiwu Drops New Sound Fusing Heritage and Global Beats

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

KAMPALA, UGANDA — May 3, 2026 Uganda’s music scene has a bold new voice: Desmond Sekiwu. The Kampala-based musical artist is gaining traction for his genre-blending sound that threads traditional Ugandan rhythms with Afrobeat, R&B, and contemporary Hip-Hop.

Sekiwu’s music tackles themes of identity, ambition, love, and everyday African life. His vocals move between Luganda, English, and Swahili, creating tracks that feel both deeply local and globally resonant. Early listeners have praised his hook-writing and raw storytelling, calling his sound “authentic, urgent, and danceable.”

“Uganda gave me the rhythm, the proverbs, the hustle,” Sekiwu says. “I’m just putting that energy into melodies the whole world can feel. Whether you’re in Nairobi or Brooklyn, we all understand the beat of wanting more.”

Sekiwu is currently independent, writing and recording out of Kampala. His recent single Dear ex explores everyday life, built by professional producer. The track is already circulating on local radio and playlists across East Africa.

Beyond the booth, Desmond is active in Africa’s creative community, collaborating with producers, videographers, and dancers to build a full audiovisual experience around his music.

About Desmond Sekiwu

Desmond Sekiwu is a Ugandan musical artist and songwriter fusing East African heritage with modern global sounds. Based in Kampala, he creates music that documents African life while pushing Afrobeat and Hip-Hop into new territories


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article BADRU WALUSANSA: The sovereignty Bill; A balancing Act of Legal And Moral Dilemma 
Next Article Uganda’s 2026 Polls Expose Dangerous Gaps in Data Protection Enforcement – New Report Warns

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

BADRU WALUSANSA: The sovereignty Bill; A balancing Act of Legal And Moral Dilemma 

Uganda’s Protection of Sovereignty Bill 2026 has, more than ever, sparked public…

By
watchdog
5 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

PLU-Diaspora Big Wigs to Attend President Museveni’s Swearing-In at Kololo

In a significant move to bridge the gap between Ugandans living abroad…

3 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

ATWEMEREIREHO ALEX: The Broken Covenant of Labour: Reclaiming Human Dignity in an Age of Profit, Precarity and Global Inequality!

Every 1st of May, the world ceremonially pauses to commemorate International Labour…

13 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 782 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4395 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Inside Bukakata Seed School: A Ugx3.5 Bn Government Project Thriving Amid Neglect, Vandalism and Power Crisis

Inside Bukakata Seed School: A 3.5 Billion Government Project Thriving…

Ssekandi Pushes Vocational Dream for Masaka as Oscar Mutebi Quietly Powers the Groundwork for Transformation

Ssekandi Pushes Vocational Dream for Masaka…

#OutToLunch: Had Iran been Uganda, what would we have done?

By Denis Jjuuko When the planners…

BADRU WALUSANSA: The sovereignty Bill; A balancing Act of Legal And Moral Dilemma 

Uganda’s Protection of Sovereignty Bill 2026…

ENG. JONARD ASIIMWE: Kiira Motors and Uganda’s Scientific and Innovative Renaissance: Engineering a Prosperous Future!

In the grand theatre of history,…