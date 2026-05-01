Isaiah Katumwa’s New Days Lands on Billboard, Marking Major Milestone for Ugandan Jazz

Uganda’s celebrated saxophonist Isaiah Katumwa has officially entered the global jazz elite after his latest single, New Days, broke into the Billboard Smooth Jazz Airplay Chart, a space historically dominated by American and European artists.

The Billboard Smooth Jazz Airplay chart tracks radio spins across major U.S. jazz stations, making it one of the most competitive and industry-recognised benchmarks for instrumental music success.

A Rare African Breakthrough

Katumwa’s achievement is particularly significant because very few African artists have penetrated to this chart, especially within the smooth jazz category.

His single New Days, a reflective, melodic composition rooted in Afro-smooth jazz, marks a continuation of his global rise as one of Africa’s pioneering voices in the genre.

The Ugandan saxophonist has long blended African rhythm with contemporary jazz, positioning his music for international audiences while staying culturally grounded.

African Artists Who Have Touched Billboard & Global Jazz Charts

Katumwa is not entirely alone; he follows a small but influential group of African jazz icons who have broken into Billboard or comparable global jazz charts.

1. Hugh Masekela (South Africa)

The late Hugh, who also collaborated with Isaiah Katumwa, is one of Africa’s earliest global jazz exports. His hit Grazing in the Grass reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1968

Though not smooth jazz, his success opened global chart pathways for African instrumentalists.

2. Manu Dibango (Cameroon)

His iconic track Soul Makossa charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Became a global reference point for African jazz-fusion success. Influenced generations of jazz and funk musicians worldwide, yet also collaborated with Isaiah Katumwa in April 2018.

3. Jonathan Butler (South Africa)

A direct reference point for Katumwa.Has had multiple entries on Billboard Jazz and Smooth Jazz charts. One of the few African artists with a consistent U.S. jazz radio presence

4. Richard Bona (Cameroon)

Grammy-winning bassist and composer. Albums have charted on Billboard Jazz Albums charts, known for blending African music with contemporary jazz

5. Angelique Kidjo (Benin)

Though more Afro-fusion, her projects have charted on Billboard World and Jazz categories. Represents crossover success between African music and global jazz audiences

Why Katumwa’s Entry Is Different

Unlike earlier African legends who leaned into Afro-jazz, world music, or fusion, Katumwa is stepping directly into the smooth jazz radio ecosystem.

This niche is: Highly curated by U.S. radio programmers. Dominated by artists like Dave Koz and Boney James, it is difficult for independent or non-Western artists to penetrate

This makes New Days not just a chart entry, but a genre-specific breakthrough for East Africa.

The Bigger Picture: Africa’s Jazz Reawakening

Katumwa’s Billboard moment reflects a broader continental shift: African jazz is evolving into Afro-smooth and contemporary global formats. Cities like Kampala, Nairobi, and Johannesburg are building jazz ecosystems

Streaming and radio syndication are helping African instrumentalists reach global audiences. His entry into Billboard signals that African instrumental music is no longer peripheral, but it is becoming competitive in global genres traditionally controlled by Western markets.

What Comes Next

The real test now lies in chart longevity and upward movement. The Smooth Jazz Airplay rankings depend heavily on sustained radio rotation, meaning:

Continued international airplay could push New Days higher. Collaborations with global jazz producers may strengthen his position

More African artists could follow this pathway if the momentum holds

For decades, African artists have influenced global jazz from the margins. With New Days, Isaiah Katumwa is stepping into the centre of that conversation, proving that a Ugandan saxophone can now echo across the same charts as the world’s smooth jazz giants.