Erias Lukwago Returns to Full-Time Legal Practice After Two Decades in Politics

Kampala, Uganda – May 13, 2026 — Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has officially returned to full-time legal practice, resuming his role as Managing Partner at Lukwago & Co. Advocates after nearly two decades in frontline elected politics.

Lukwago formally handed over office on May 11 to his successor, Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, ending a 15-year tenure as Kampala Lord Mayor that began with his historic election in 2011 under the restructured Kampala Capital City Authority arrangement.

His exit from City Hall followed defeat in the January 2026 local government elections.

On Tuesday, Lukwago shared photos from his first full day back at his law chambers, describing the moment as a return to his professional roots.

“Images of DAY ONE, 13th May 2026, as a full-time legal practitioner at my workstation, Lukwago and Co. Advocates,” he wrote in a social media post accompanying the photographs.

The images projected a calm transition from political leadership back into legal practice, a profession in which Lukwago built his reputation long before entering elective politics.

Two Decades in Public Service

Lukwago first entered Parliament in 2006 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Kampala Central on the Democratic Party ticket.

During his five years in Parliament, he served on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee as well as the Local Government Accounts Committee, establishing himself as a vocal opposition legislator and constitutional lawyer.

In 2011, he was elected the first executive Lord Mayor of Kampala under the newly created Kampala Capital City Authority structure. He went on to secure re-election in 2016 and again in 2021.

His tenure was marked by frequent legal and political battles with the central government, strong advocacy for market vendors and urban poor communities, and outspoken criticism of government policies.

Over the years, Lukwago became one of Uganda’s most recognisable opposition figures, known for his courtroom activism, constitutional litigation and defense of civil liberties.

Life Beyond Political Office

Since leaving office, Lukwago has framed his return to legal practice as a natural continuation of his professional journey rather than a retreat from public life.

His recent public remarks suggest a focus on constitutional law, human rights advocacy and legal practice, while maintaining interest in national affairs through public commentary.

Observers say his transition back into private legal work highlights the importance of political leaders maintaining professional careers outside elective office.

Although no longer holding public office, Lukwago is widely expected to remain influential within Uganda’s legal and political landscape through high-profile litigation, public debate and continued engagement on governance and constitutional issues.