ONGADIA R. PHILLIP: Eyes Open, Hands Clean

First and foremost, I congratulate H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon being sworn in for another term to lead Uganda. Leadership is a heavy crown, and steering a nation through changing economic, political, and social times is never an easy task. Therefore, when the President stood before Ugandans and the international community and declared this new administration a “Kisanja of No Sleep, No Corruption,” I listened carefully. To me, those words were not merely ceremonial statements; they were a challenge to every Ugandan entrusted with responsibility.

As a patriotic citizen, I support the President’s call because no country can move forward when its workers are asleep and its resources are leaking through corruption. The campaign slogan of “protecting the gains” can only make meaning if the people entrusted to guard those gains remain alert, disciplined, and accountable. After all, “a goat cannot protect a garden while feeding on the cabbages.”

Uganda has made tremendous strides over the years. Roads have been built, electricity extended to many areas, peace restored in regions that once knew only fear, and opportunities created for millions of young people. However, it is also true that some of these gains have been slowed down by two dangerous enemies: negligence and corruption. These are like twin termites silently weakening the pillars of national progress.

When the President spoke of “no sleep,” I understood him to mean more than physical sleep. He was speaking about complacency, laziness, and indifference in public service.

In many offices today, wananchi spend hours or even days waiting for services that should take minutes. A person goes to process a document only to be told, “Come back tomorrow.” Tomorrow becomes next week, and next week becomes next month. As the African proverb says, “the one who is asleep does not know when the roof is leaking.”

We have seen situations where government projects stall because supervisors fail to monitor contractors effectively. Roads develop potholes shortly after completion because someone somewhere failed to do their work diligently. In some health centres, patients line up for treatment only to find absent medical workers or missing drugs. In schools, some teachers abandon classrooms while learners sit idle. These are not always failures of policy; many times, they are failures of attitude.

A country can have the best plans on paper, but if the implementers are sleeping, the nation moves like a vehicle stuck in mud. As the saying goes, “a bird that does not leave the nest never discovers where the grains are.” Uganda needs workers who are proactive, innovative, and committed to serving the people.

The second enemy the President mentioned is corruption, and indeed corruption has for years acted like a stubborn weed in Uganda’s garden. Funds meant for hospitals disappear before medicines reach patients.

Money allocated for roads sometimes ends up in inflated contracts. Youth programs intended to fight unemployment are occasionally mismanaged by selfish individuals seeking personal gain.

One cannot ignore the numerous scandals that have made headlines over the years, ghost workers on payrolls, embezzlement in local governments, procurement irregularities, and misuse of public funds.

The painful reality is that corruption does not only steal money; it steals hope. When public funds are diverted, it is the ordinary Ugandan who suffers most. A child studies under a tree because classroom funds vanished. A mother loses life at a health centre because equipment was never purchased. A farmer remains poor because resources meant to support agriculture were swallowed by greed.

As Ugandans, we must understand that corruption is not only committed by high-ranking officials. Even the small bribe given to bypass a process contributes to the disease. “A river is filled drop by drop,” and likewise corruption grows act by act. Fighting it therefore requires both government commitment and citizen discipline.

However, while supporting the President’s vision, I also believe words alone are not enough. Ugandans will judge this “Kisanja of No Sleep” by action, not slogans. The fight against corruption must be visible, consistent, and impartial. There should not be one law for the weak and another for the powerful. If accountability only targets small fish while the big fish swim freely, public trust will remain wounded.

The issue of improving household income is equally important. Many Ugandans today are hardworking, but the cost of living remains high. Youth unemployment continues to trouble families, and some households survive from hand to mouth.

Therefore, fighting corruption and waking up public servants should ultimately translate into better service delivery, job creation, improved agriculture, and opportunities for ordinary citizens. A nation’s progress is not measured only by tall buildings but by the dignity of the common person.

As I reflect on the President’s message, I see both a warning and an opportunity. Uganda cannot afford another term of business as usual. This is the time for every leader, civil servant, and citizen to open their eyes and clean their hands. Patriotism should not only be spoken during rallies; it should be reflected in how we handle public responsibility.

In the end, “when the drummer changes the rhythm, the dancers must adjust their steps.” If this truly becomes a “Kisanja of No Sleep,” then every sector must rise to the occasion. The gains achieved over the years can only be protected through vigilance, integrity, and hard work.

For a nation does not fail in one day; it fails slowly when its people stop caring. But when citizens remain awake and leaders remain accountable, even the tallest mountain becomes climbable.

For God and My Country.

Ongadia Robert Phillip

NRM Mobilizer/Coordinator UCAFNET -Jinja City.