Masaka MP Justine Nameere Rallies Behind Anita Among as PLU Rift Shakes NRM Speakership Race

KAMPALA — Newly elected Masaka City Woman MP Justine Nameere has publicly reaffirmed her support for Speaker Anita Annet Among in the increasingly tense race for the leadership of Uganda’s 12th Parliament.

Nameere, considered a close ally of the Speaker, dismissed ongoing corruption allegations against Among as politically motivated attacks that would not affect her bid to retain the speakership.

She maintained that the ruling National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee (CEC) had already endorsed Among together with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, arguing that the party’s parliamentary majority would ultimately rally behind the official position during the caucus vote.

The remarks come at a time of growing internal divisions within pro-government political circles following reports that the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), associated with Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, had withdrawn its earlier backing for Among and Tayebwa.

The reported PLU shift has intensified uncertainty surrounding the speakership contest and exposed widening cracks within sections of the ruling establishment.

Deepening Political Tensions

Nameere’s intervention highlights the intense lobbying and political maneuvering currently taking place among MPs-elect ahead of the opening of the 12th Parliament.

“These accusations are just passing wind,” Nameere reportedly said while defending Among against allegations of corruption, extravagant spending and controversial procurement practices that have trailed her tenure as Speaker.

Her comments have generated mixed reactions, with supporters arguing that party discipline should prevail, while critics accuse senior NRM figures of shielding leaders from accountability.

Nameere herself emerged from a fiercely contested political race in Masaka City, where her victory over opposition candidate Rose Nalubowa followed a controversial recount process that attracted public debate and legal scrutiny.

She was earlier introduced as the NRM flag bearer by Speaker Among, reinforcing perceptions of a close political alliance between the two leaders.

### PLU Factor Raises Stakes

The growing influence of the Patriotic League of Uganda in the unfolding contest has added a new layer of intrigue to the race.

Political observers say the withdrawal of PLU support could significantly complicate Among’s path to re-election, particularly if divisions within the ruling party deepen further.

Questions are also emerging over whether President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will directly intervene to settle the contest or allow competing factions within the NRM to battle for influence.

Although a recent court decision dismissing a petition challenging the CEC endorsement removed a legal obstacle for Among, analysts note that political contests within the ruling party are often decided through internal power negotiations rather than courtroom rulings.

As Uganda prepares for the commencement of the 12th Parliament, attention now shifts to how NRM legislators will balance party directives, PLU pressure and growing public demands for accountability, transparency and reform within Parliament.