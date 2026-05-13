President Museveni Welcomes Egyptian President El-Sisi for High-Level Bilateral Talks in Kampala

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

KAMPALA, UGANDA — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officially welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Uganda for high-level bilateral talks, marking a significant diplomatic engagement just one day after Museveni’s inauguration at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

In a message shared on his official X account, President Museveni expressed optimism about the visit and reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to strengthening ties with Egypt.

“I welcome H.E. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to Uganda. I look forward to our fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening the long-standing cooperation between our two countries and advancing the interests of Africa as a continent,” Museveni stated.

The arrival of President El-Sisi was marked by a formal reception, with images showing the two leaders exchanging a warm handshake. Museveni was dressed in his signature white attire, while El-Sisi arrived in a dark suit, underscoring the formality and importance of the occasion.

The visit signals continued high-level diplomatic engagement between Kampala and Cairo, with both nations maintaining a long-standing relationship anchored in regional cooperation and shared strategic interests.

Key Areas of Expected Cooperation

Bilateral relations between Uganda and Egypt have steadily evolved over the years, with previous engagements focusing on mutual development and regional stability. Analysts expect the current discussions to center on several strategic areas, including:

Nile Basin water resource management and equitable utilization

Expansion of trade, agriculture, and food security cooperation

Energy development and infrastructure partnerships

Regional peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region

Broader Pan-African integration and economic resilience initiatives

The visit comes at a strategic moment as Uganda consolidates its political leadership following the May 12 inauguration and seeks to deepen South-South cooperation with key partners across the continent and beyond.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

President El-Sisi’s visit represents one of the earliest major international diplomatic engagements for President Museveni in his new term. It builds on a history of mutual visits and sustained dialogue between the two countries on African and global issues.

Egyptian media have also highlighted the significance of the visit, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between Cairo and Kampala in addressing regional challenges and shared development priorities.

As discussions continue, attention now turns to possible agreements or joint communiqués expected to emerge from the talks in the coming days.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to track developments from the bilateral meetings as Uganda positions itself for a more active role in continental diplomacy and strategic partnerships.