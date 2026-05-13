President Museveni urges African political parties to prioritize wealth and job creation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on African political parties to focus on wealth creation, science, technology and job creation if the continent is to overcome poverty and safeguard its independence.

The President made the remarks on the evening of Tuesday 12th May, 2026 during a fraternal dinner organised by the National Resistance Movement Secretariat at Kampala Serena Hotel following his inauguration earlier in the day.

The dinner brought together delegations from several African political parties and diplomatic representatives who had attended the swearing-in ceremony.

President Museveni said African parties are historically connected through the continent’s shared struggle against colonialism and imperialism.

“I thank you for joining us for the inauguration ceremony and for this fraternal dinner. We are linked by history and by the struggle against colonialism and imperialism,” President Museveni said.

The President traced the historical relationship between Africa and Europe to the year 1453, when the Ottoman Turks captured Constantinople, blocking the overland trade route between Western Europe and Asia.

“That forced Europeans to search for alternative sea routes around Africa. Eventually, by 1900, almost the whole of Africa had been colonised except for a few countries, mainly because of our own weaknesses,” he said.

President Museveni said African leaders and political organisations must move beyond “shallow analysis” and instead focus on understanding why Africa “missed the bus of history.”

“We should share experiences on how Africa can rectify its historical mistakes and ensure our people harness nature through science, technology and commercial agriculture to get out of poverty,” he said.

He warned that weak economies make African countries vulnerable to external domination.

“If our economies do not perform well, then we shall become vulnerable again,” President Museveni noted.

The President also stressed that sustainable liberation must go hand in hand with socio-economic transformation.

“We must discuss how our people will create wealth, get jobs and improve their standards of living because there is no way political freedom alone can sustain society without economic strength,” he added.

The Vice-President , H.E Jessica Alupo congratulated President Museveni upon his swearing-in and thanked the various leaders and party structures for ensuring the success of the inauguration ceremony.

“Once again, I warmly congratulate President Museveni upon his swearing-in and inauguration earlier today,” H.E Alupo said.

She commended leaders of the NRM at all levels, security agencies and the party secretariat for their mobilisation efforts and continued support to the ruling party.

H.E Alupo emphasised the importance of wealth creation and job generation, saying political organisations remain relevant only when they address the socio-economic needs of citizens.

“We must add wealth creation to our struggle because if we do not, our people will remain trapped in poverty and unemployment,” she said.

She noted that government programmes such as the Parish Development Model were intended to support homesteads through affordable financing and commercial production.

“There is no way the government alone can create jobs for everybody. Communities must be supported to engage in commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and small-scale industries,” she added.

H.E Alupo further urged political leaders across Africa to prioritise economic empowerment and security as key pillars for sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Dr. Asha-Rose Migiro, the Secretary General of Tanzania’s ruling party- Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), commended Uganda for strengthening Pan-African solidarity through continued engagement with sister political parties across the continent.

Dr. Migiro congratulated President Museveni upon his inauguration and praised Uganda’s contribution to regional peace, stability and African unity.

“We congratulate President Museveni and the people of Uganda upon this successful inauguration. Uganda continues to play a significant role in promoting African unity and regional integration,” Dr. Migiro said.

She said African political parties must continue working together to promote economic transformation, peace and ideological clarity among young people.

“Our parties must remain focused on improving the livelihoods of our people through economic cooperation, industrialisation, education and job creation,” she added.

Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement, welcomed delegates from sister political parties and thanked them for standing in solidarity with Uganda during President Museveni’s inauguration.

Rt. Hon. Todwong said the fraternal dinner symbolised the long-standing historical and ideological ties shared among liberation movements across Africa.

“On behalf of the National Resistance Movement Secretariat and the people of Uganda, I thank all our fraternal parties and delegations for honouring our invitation and standing with us during this important occasion,” he said.

He noted that many African ruling parties were born out of liberation struggles aimed at ending colonialism, oppression and underdevelopment.

“Our parties share a common history rooted in the struggle for freedom, dignity and self-determination of the African people,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Todwong commended President Museveni for providing ideological leadership on the continent and consistently championing Pan-Africanism, regional integration and socio-economic transformation.

He said the NRM remained committed to strengthening cooperation with sister political parties in promoting peace, stability and prosperity across Africa.