POATE 2026 Countdown Begins as Uganda Prepares for Premier Tourism Marketplace at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Kampala – Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Excitement is steadily building across Uganda and the wider tourism sector as the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2026 draws closer. The flagship tourism and travel trade event is scheduled to take place from May 21–23, 2026, at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala, attracting global attention as preparations enter their final stretch.

Organised by the Uganda Tourism Board, the 10th edition of POATE will be held under the theme “Wanderlust”, bringing together international hosted buyers, exhibitors, investors, media practitioners, and tourism stakeholders from across the world. The event is designed to showcase Uganda’s rich and diverse tourism offerings while facilitating meaningful business linkages across the sector.

Tourism industry players continue to describe POATE as one of the most important platforms for business growth, networking, knowledge exchange, and destination marketing. The expo uniquely combines Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) engagements, positioning Uganda as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination on the global stage.

Strong Momentum in Uganda’s Tourism Sector

The upcoming expo comes at a time when Uganda’s tourism industry is experiencing a strong recovery and renewed growth. Government and private sector stakeholders have pointed to increasing international arrivals, expanding hospitality investments, and rising global interest in Uganda’s natural and cultural attractions.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Tom Butime, previously emphasized during the official launch that POATE remains central to Uganda’s economic recovery strategy and tourism sector transformation. He noted that the expo is intended to reconnect Uganda with global markets while strengthening private sector participation.

What to Expect at POATE 2026

This year’s edition is expected to feature a wide range of activities, including:

Networking and Business Deals:

Hosted buyers and international tourism professionals will engage directly with Ugandan tour operators and service providers to develop partnerships and tourism packages.

Exhibitions:

Tourism boards, hotels, safari companies, cultural institutions, and travel-related businesses will showcase their products and services.

Knowledge Sharing Sessions:

Industry experts will lead discussions on sustainable tourism, innovation, and capacity building across the tourism value chain.

Cultural Showcases:

Uganda’s heritage, music, cuisine, and wildlife experiences will be prominently featured, reinforcing its identity as the “Pearl of Africa.”

The event is also expected to provide opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, including community-based tourism operators and informal sector players, to access wider markets.

Growing Anticipation

Industry voices and tourism advocates continue to amplify the countdown, encouraging stakeholders to actively participate and maximize the opportunities presented by the expo. The increasing engagement reflects growing optimism about Uganda’s positioning as a leading African tourism destination, especially ahead of upcoming continental events such as AFCON 2027.

Final Countdown

As the final days approach, all attention now turns to Munyonyo, where Uganda is set to host hundreds of delegates and visitors in a vibrant showcase of tourism excellence, investment potential, and cultural richness.

Watchdog Uganda will provide continuous coverage throughout the three-day event.