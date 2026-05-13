Rotary Club Of Masaka City Endorses Eng. Sotius Ssegawa Ahead Of 42nd Presidential Installation

Rotary club of Masaka City backs Eng. Sotius Ssegawa for 42nd Presidential installation race

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA CITY—The Rotary Club of Masaka City is gearing up for its 42nd Presidential Installation ceremony scheduled for June 9, 2026 at 4:00pm, to be held at Hotel Next, in a high-profile gathering expected to attract leading professionals, business leaders, and community stakeholders.

The annual installation remains one of Masaka’s most significant Rotary events, symbolising leadership transition, renewal of service commitment, and strengthening of fellowship under the global Rotary movement.

At the centre of growing attention is Eng. Sotius Ssegawa, a long-serving Rotarian and respected entrepreneur who has been strongly tipped by founding members and senior Rotarians to assume the presidency of the club.

rotary movement and service foundation

Operating under the global umbrella of Rotary International, Rotary is a worldwide service movement founded in 1905, anchored on the principle of “Service Above Self.” Its mission focuses on promoting peace, fighting disease, supporting education, and advancing economic development in communities.

In Masaka City, the Rotary Club has grown into a strong professional platform that brings together individuals from diverse sectors to collaborate on service-driven initiatives. Through its locally embraced philosophy of “Bulungi Bwansi,” the club has implemented community programmes in health, education, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment.

role of rotarians and leadership responsibility

Rotarians are expected to actively participate in service projects, uphold ethical leadership, and contribute to community transformation through collective action. Membership is not ceremonial but practical, requiring consistent involvement in projects that impact society.

The Rotary President plays a central leadership role, providing vision, coordination, and strategic direction for the club. The office demands strong leadership, accountability, and the ability to mobilise members toward meaningful community service and impact.

It is this responsibility that has placed Eng. Ssegawa in the spotlight, with many Rotarians viewing him as a unifying figure with proven dedication to service and development.

strong institutional backing

The upcoming installation is being supported by key partners including Centenary Bank and DFCU Bank, under the leadership of Masaka City manager Benjamin Bugingo. Their involvement reflects continued confidence in Rotary’s community development agenda and partnerships.

contribution structure unveiled

Organisers have released the official participation rates for the prestigious ceremony as follows:

CategoryAmount (UGX)DetailsTable for 5 People500,000Reserved seating (5 guests)Rotarians50,000Per individual RotarianGuests100,000Per individual guest

The structure is designed to ensure smooth coordination, inclusivity, and proper organisation of the high-profile event.

ssegawa’s profile and community footprint

Eng. Ssegawa, an electrical engineering graduate of Muteesa I Royal University, is a prominent businessman and community leader. He is the proprietor of Hotel Next and founder of Segken Services, ventures that have contributed significantly to employment creation and growth of Masaka’s hospitality and service sector.

He is married to Ms. Kevin Ssegawa and is widely respected for his humility, discipline, and commitment to youth empowerment and local talent development.

anticipation builds ahead of june 9

As the countdown to June 9, 2026 continues, anticipation is rising within Rotary circles and the wider Masaka business community. The event is expected to reaffirm Rotary’s commitment to service while potentially ushering in a new leadership direction.

Should Eng. Ssegawa be confirmed as president, expectations are high that his leadership will strengthen partnerships, expand community outreach, and elevate the Rotary Club of Masaka City’s impact across the region.