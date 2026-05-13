President Museveni, Egypt’s El-Sisi agree on stronger ties in trade, industrialisation and Nile Cooperation 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today held bilateral talks with the President of Egypt, H.E Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at State House, Entebbe.

The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, industrialisation, renewable energy, fish farming and sustainable management of the River Nile.

President El-Sisi, on an official visit, was accompanied by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Prof. Hani Sewilam.

The discussions also focused on strengthening the longstanding relations between Uganda and Egypt, regional peace and security, economic transformation and water resource management.

President Museveni welcomed President El-Sisi to Uganda and called for practical cooperation aimed at addressing poverty and accelerating socio-economic transformation.

The President highlighted environmental degradation, particularly the encroachment on wetlands, as one of the challenges affecting the Nile Basin, saying many people invade wetlands in search of land for agriculture due to population pressure and limited economic opportunities.

He proposed large-scale fish farming projects as part of the solution, saying aquaculture would create jobs, protect wetlands and increase export earnings.

“The biggest help I want from you is fish farming. Fish is in high demand globally and this project can help our people move out of subsistence agriculture while also protecting the wetlands,” President Museveni said.

The President further noted that one of the major characteristics of underdevelopment in Africa is the overdependence on agriculture, with a large percentage of the population engaged in low-productivity farming.

He said Uganda’s strategy is to transition more people into manufacturing and services to reduce pressure on land and increase household incomes.

President Museveni also emphasised the importance of electricity and renewable energy in driving industrialisation and economic growth.

On regional and international affairs, President Museveni expressed concern over the prolonged instability in Libya, the conflict in Palestine and tensions involving Iran, saying Africa should continue advocating for dialogue and peaceful solutions to conflicts.

The President reflected on the role played by African liberation movements under leaders such as Gamal Abdel Nasser, Kwame Nkrumah and Julius Nyerere in supporting independence struggles across the continent through the Organisation of African Unity Liberation Committee.

“We cannot remain silent when people continue to suffer through endless wars and instability,” President Museveni said.

President El-Sisi congratulated President Museveni upon his recent election victory and commended him for what he described as balanced and visionary leadership.

“The world today is often driven by interests rather than justice and values, but Your Excellency continues to demonstrate wisdom and balance in leadership,” President El-Sisi said.

The Egyptian leader reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s development agenda, particularly in fish farming, renewable energy, industrialisation and value addition.

He said Egypt would work with Uganda to establish modern fish farming projects and mobilise Egyptian investors to invest in Uganda’s aquaculture sector.

President El-Sisi also pledged support in renewable energy development, saying Egyptian expertise and private investors would be encouraged to invest in Uganda’s energy sector.

On industrialisation, the Egyptian President urged African countries to focus on value addition instead of exporting raw materials.

He cited sectors such as iron ore, copper, leather, meat processing and fruit processing as areas with enormous potential for industrial growth and export earnings.

“The global market is thirsty for these products. Africa must process its raw materials and agricultural products to create jobs and generate more income,” President El-Sisi said.

He further called for stronger private sector partnerships between Uganda and Egypt and announced plans to establish a Joint Business Council to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries.

President El-Sisi also invited President Museveni to attend the African Business Forum scheduled to take place in Egypt in June 2026.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed peace and security in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the Horn of Africa, reaffirming support for dialogue, African-led peace processes and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the Nile Basin, President El-Sisi noted that Egypt faces severe water scarcity, with per capita water availability having dropped below 500 cubic metres annually.

He said Egypt remains committed to dialogue and cooperation with Nile Basin countries and stressed the need for sustainable and equitable utilisation of shared water resources.

In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, the two leaders directed their respective institutions to operationalise the outcomes of President Museveni’s August 2025 visit to Egypt and strengthen cooperation in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, water management and infrastructure development.

The communiqué further stated that Egypt reaffirmed readiness to finance and mobilise funding for water-related infrastructure projects in Uganda through the Nile Development Fund.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation under regional and continental frameworks including the African Union, the African Continental Free Trade Area and COMESA, in line with Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In attendance were also the delegation of the cabinet ministers from both countries.