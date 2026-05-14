DR. OPUL JOSEPH, PhD: The Lion That Crushed 30 Rebel groups, Should Now crush armed robbers that robbed Ugandans estimated Shs2.5 trillion in 2021-2026

You’re Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,

I extend my warm congratulations upon your swearing-in for the 7th term of leadership on 12th May 2026 at Kololo Airstrip. The colourful ceremony symbolized not merely political continuity, but the resilience of a nation that has journeyed from the ashes of instability to the foundations of statehood under your stewardship.

As Scripture says: “To whom much is given, much will be required.”- Luke 12:48 And the Holy Quran reminds leaders: “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people, judge with justice.” – Quran 4:58

Your Excellency, history will remember you as the leader who entered the jungle when Uganda was bleeding and walked out carrying peace in one hand and stability in the other. Like David confronting Goliath with faith and courage, you faced rebellion after rebellion and prevailed.

You defeated over 30 rebel groups encompassing : Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) Led by Joseph Kony, the1987–2000s, Holy Spirit Movement (HSM): Led by Alice Auma (Lakwena), Uganda People’s Democratic Army (UPDA): Formed by ex-UNLA soldiers, signed peace in 1988, Uganda People’s Army (UPA): Operated in Eastern Uganda (Teso) in the late 1980s/early 1990s, West Nile Bank Front (WNBF): Led by Juma Oris in the mid-1990s, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF): Formed in 1995/1996 in Western Uganda, later forced into DRC among others. Many Ugandans like myself who lived through the turbulence in Teso witnessed the smoke of war, the tears of mothers, and the fear that gripped villages. It was not an easy task.

Your Excellency, you succeeded because of disciplined and professional security institutions that you nurtured- the UPDF, ISO, ESO, CMI, Police, and sister agencies. Today, Uganda’s military strength is respected across East Africa, the continent and globally.

However, a painful paradox now confronts our nation. How can a country that defeated heavily armed rebel movements struggle to defeat criminals robbing ordinary citizens in broad daylight and night? How can the leopard that defeated buffaloes struggle to catch goats?

According to Uganda Police annual crime reports between 2022 and 2025:

2022: 6,854 robbery cases

2023: 7,768 robbery cases

2024: 8,163 robbery cases

2025: 7,863 robbery cases

These robberies reportedly cost Ugandans approximately Shs 2.5 trillion.

Your Excellency, this is not merely theft of money. It is theft of dreams, confidence, investment and of Uganda’s reputation.

Armed robbery is economic terrorism.

When investors fear insecurity, factories remain unborn.

When tourists fear violence, hotels become empty monuments.

When traders fear robbers, markets become graveyards of ambition.

Uganda defeated enemies in the bush; now Uganda must defeat enemies within our streets, towns, banks, highways,villages, and institutions.

Your Excellency, your declaration of this new term as a “Kisanja of No Sleep and No Corruption” is timely and visionary. The Bible declares:“If the watchman sees danger and does not blow the trumpet, the people’s blood will be on his hands.” Ezekiel 33:6

Your Excellency, the trumpet must now sound loudly against armed robbery, organized criminal gangs, corruption networks, and economic saboteurs.

Ugandans are asking: If the state could dismantle rebel bases in forests and mountains, why can’t it dismantle criminal syndicates in towns and cities? This is not the time to whisper at crime.

This is the time to roar at it. A lion does not negotiate with hyenas over the carcass of national prosperity.

A NATIONAL CALL TO ACTION

Your Excellency, I humbly propose the following urgent actions for consideration under your leadership:

Launch “Operation Safe Uganda”: A nationwide integrated anti-robbery operation combining: UPDF, intelligence agencies, Police, Community policing, Digital surveillance, CCTV expansion, AI-powered crime tracking and Border security reinforcement Criminals must feel hunted, not comfortable.

Declare Armed Robbery an Economic Security Threat: Just as rebels threatened territorial security, armed robbers threaten economic security. Uganda cannot achieve middle-income transformation while citizens sleep in fear.

Create a National Youth Economic Resilience Program: Many criminals are products of unemployment, hopelessness, and idleness. As the proverb says: “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.” Continue and scale up massive skilling, entrepreneurship, agro-industrialization, and innovation hubs that are already on going through various govt programmes: PDM,emyogga ,OWC of General (Rtd) Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Salim Saleh.

QECL and OSFA stand ready to partner with government in:

facilitating 20 million startups,

accelerating innovation,

and contributing toward 40 million sustainable jobs in Uganda and Africa by 2035.

Reawaken Security Accountability: Security leaders must not merely occupy offices; they must produce measurable results.

Mobilize Citizens as Patriotic Defenders: Security is not only the work of soldiers. Every citizen must become the eyes and ears of the nation.

FINAL APPEAL

Your Excellency, history has already written your name in the chapter of Uganda’s liberation struggles. But another chapter now waits to be written in your 2nd last term 2031-2036 and last term perhaps 2031-2036: The chapter where the Lion that defeated rebels also defeated economic criminals and armed robbers.

This is your moment to protect not only Uganda’s borders more than ever before, but also Uganda’s wallets, businesses, markets, farms, dreams, and future. The same courage that entered the bush in 1981 must now enter the battle against organized crime in 2026.The same discipline that crushed rebellion must now crush corruption and armed robbery. The same fire that liberated Uganda politically must now liberate Uganda economically.

Because a nation robbed of security is a nation robbed of destiny. May God Almighty grant you wisdom, strength, health, and courage as you lead Uganda through this decisive chapter.

And may Uganda rise safer, stronger, wealthier, and more united.

“The lion that defeated war should now defeat fear.”

For God and My Country.

Dr. OPUL Joseph, PhD

Lecturer, Gulu University

Founder, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL)

CEO, OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA)

President Elect, Rotary Club of Soroti Central

Life Member, Uganda Red Cross Society