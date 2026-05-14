Museveni’s Shs3.5 Billion Bukakata Seed School Shines as Transformer Lands, Kasule Hails “New Dawn” in Rural Education and Congratulates President on Victory

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

BUKAKATA, MASAKA — Bukakata Seed Secondary School has entered what administrators describe as a “turning point in rural education history” after a power transformer was delivered to the institution, paving the way for long-awaited electricity connection, while Head Teacher Emmy Kasule congratulated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon his electoral victory, praising government support that has expanded access to education in rural Uganda.

The government-aided Seed School, established in 2012 under a Shs3.5 billion investment programme, sits on approximately six acres of land generously provided by the local diocese—a foundation that gave birth to what is now a growing rural academic centre in Bukakata, Masaka District.

From a humble beginning of 12 learners, the school has expanded to more than 450 students drawn from Bukakata, Lambu Landing Site, Kalangala District, and surrounding fishing communities along the Lake Victoria basin.

Strategically located along the Bukakata–Lambu corridor, the school enjoys a serene environment shaped by lake breezes and natural greenery—an atmosphere educators describe as “fertile ground for learning,” despite long-standing infrastructural challenges.

Kasule congratulates Museveni, hails education transformation

Speaking during the reception of the transformer and President Museveni’s swearing in, Head Teacher Emmy Kasule warmly congratulated President Museveni upon his continued electoral victory, describing his leadership as a “steady compass guiding rural education expansion.”

“I sincerely congratulate His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon his victory as President of Uganda. His leadership has made it possible for schools like Bukakata Seed to stand on their feet and serve rural communities,” Kasule said.

Kasule also praised the Ministry of Education and Sports led by Janet Kataaha Museveni , noting that the Seed School programme has “opened doors for learners who were previously left on the margins of education access.”

Electricity breakthrough: “light at the end of the tunnel”

The arrival of the transformer earlier this month marks a critical milestone for the school, which has for years operated without electricity—affecting ICT lessons, evening studies, and security within the compound.

Kasule described the development as “light at the end of the tunnel,” saying it will transform the school’s academic landscape.

“For a long time, we have been working in darkness. Now we are stepping into a new era. Electricity will improve ICT learning, night preps, and safety for our learners and staff,” he said.

Across Uganda, education experts note that electricity remains one of the strongest predictors of digital learning outcomes. Rural electrification coverage still stands below 10% in many communities, limiting ICT integration and widening the rural-urban education gap.

Kasule said Bukakata Seed School has not been an exception to this challenge, adding that the transformer now signals a long-awaited shift.

School built on six acres of opportunity

Bukakata Seed Secondary School occupies approximately six acres of land, donated by the diocese, a gesture Kasule described as “the seed that grew into a forest of opportunity.”

The land foundation, he said, enabled government to construct a fully fledged school that now hosts over 450 learners and employs 25 teachers, 18 of whom are on the government payroll.

Despite its growth, the school continues to face infrastructural gaps including inadequate classroom doors, insufficient staff housing, and lack of perimeter fencing.

Kasule noted that while the institution has “come a long way,” it still requires additional investment to match its growing population.

Mentorship, discipline, and steady leadership

Kasule has been widely credited within the school community for what staff describe as “firm but nurturing mentorship,” balancing discipline with academic guidance.

He emphasized that leadership stability and government support remain central to the school’s progress.

“We believe in structure, discipline, and partnership. With government support, we are shaping responsible learners who can compete anywhere,” Kasule said.

Political support and development follow-up

The school has also attracted attention from political stakeholders. Oscar Mutebi , Personal Assistant to former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi , previously visited the institution and pledged to follow up on electricity and fencing challenges.

Kasule welcomed such engagements, describing them as “bridges between policy and the people on the ground.”

A school stepping into a brighter future

With the transformer now delivered, Bukakata Seed Secondary School stands on the threshold of transformation—moving from candlelit struggles to powered classrooms.

Kasule, however, emphasized that while electricity marks progress, more work remains.

“This is a milestone, not the finish line. We still need fencing, improved classrooms, and better staff housing. But today, we celebrate a new chapter,” he said.

As Uganda advances its rural electrification and education expansion agenda, Bukakata Seed Secondary School stands as a symbol of how land, leadership, and government investment can turn six acres of donated land into a beacon of rural opportunity.