Speakership Race Intensifies: Among’s Dinner With MPs Cancelled as Oboth-Oboth Hosts Strategic Mukono Luncheon

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala, Uganda – May 15, 2026 — The race for the Speakership of Uganda’s 12th Parliament has taken a dramatic new turn, with shifting alliances and high-level political maneuvering reshaping the contest ahead of the anticipated May 25 vote.

Sources indicate that a planned dinner hosted by incumbent Speaker Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among for newly sworn-in MPs was abruptly cancelled, signaling growing uncertainty within her camp as political realignments intensify following the swearing-in of legislators between May 13 and 15.

The development comes shortly after the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), led by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, reportedly withdrew its earlier backing of Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

In a major political signal, Gen. Muhoozi publicly endorsed Defence Minister Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth for Speaker, describing him as “the best Minister in our government for the past five years” — remarks widely interpreted as a strong indication of shifting power dynamics within the ruling establishment.

Oboth-Oboth Rallies Support in Mukono

Against this backdrop, Hon. Oboth-Oboth is hosting a strategic luncheon for Members of Parliament in Mukono, a move political observers view as a calculated effort to consolidate support and position himself as a consensus candidate for the top parliamentary seat.

The West Budama County South MP, who recently assumed the Defence portfolio, has maintained a measured public posture amid the growing speculation. While reportedly distancing himself from social media engagements, his supporters — particularly figures aligned with PLU — have intensified mobilization efforts behind the scenes.

Insiders also point to quiet lobbying within NRM structures and what some describe as emerging State House preference for fresh leadership in Parliament.

Among Faces Growing Pressure

Speaker Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP who has presided over the 11th Parliament, remains firmly in the race but faces mounting challenges. Political analysts cite lingering corruption allegations, international sanctions-related scrutiny, and declining enthusiasm among sections of the political establishment as factors complicating her re-election bid.

Despite the headwinds, her allies continue to rally support, with several MPs publicly defending her leadership record and lobbying colleagues to retain continuity at the helm of Parliament.

Other Contenders Enter the Fray

The race has also attracted other prominent figures, including Justice Minister Norbert Mao of the Democratic Party (DP), who has openly expressed interest in the Speakership.

Mao has recently clashed publicly with Among over eligibility and the interpretation of cooperation agreements within the current political arrangement, adding another layer of intrigue to an already competitive contest.

NRM Caucus and State House Influence

Attention is increasingly turning to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus, which is expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections.

Political insiders say President Yoweri Museveni remains the ultimate power broker, with reports suggesting quiet consultations and internal directives aimed at rallying MPs behind preferred candidates — potentially including Oboth-Oboth.

Analysts describe the unfolding contest as a high-stakes political chess game in which executive trust, parliamentary experience, regional balancing, and alliance-building are likely to prove decisive.

Although MPs will cast the final vote on the floor of Parliament, observers believe party discipline and informal power networks could heavily shape the outcome.

As the 12th Parliament settles into office, political attention is now firmly fixed on Mukono, Kyankwanzi, and State House for the next signals in this fast-evolving race.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments ahead of the anticipated May 25 election.