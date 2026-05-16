New Luuka Woman MP Nabirye hosts voters for luncheon after swearing-in 

Hon. Annet Nabirye on Thursday 14th May, 2026 was duly sworn-in as the new Woman Member of Parliament for Luuka District for the next five years.

After the swearing-in at Parliament, Hon. Nabirye hosted some of her voters for a luncheon at Ridar Hotel, Seeta, Mukono. The overall post- swearing-in celebrations will be held in Luuka District.

In her speech, Hon. Nabirye praised God for her election victory and successful inauguration.

“I joined politics not so long ago. I was backing my late Sister Gladys Aliyinza until she passed on and I decided to push her political dream,” she said.

“In a special way, I thank the people of Luuka for trusting me and sending me to Parliament to represent you. I really appreciate you and please never get tired of me,” she said.

She further tasked the people of Luuka to work towards improving their livelihoods. She said they can do this by listening to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s wealth creation message and embracing government poverty alleviation programs such as PDM to fight poverty and create wealth.

“We shouldn’t lag behind and we should not stay asleep. We need to work hard to improve our lives,” She noted.

Hon. Nabirye also called for teamwork among leaders and voters of Luuka, if they want more development in their district.

“No man is an island, we should work together and ensure effective service delivery in our district.”

The Deputy Head of RDC Secretariat, Sr. Mary Grace Akiror advised Hon. Nabirye to work along with her electorate if she wants to succeed in her new office.

She also emphasised teamwork and availability, saying they are key in leadership.

“Many legislators have lost it due to being unavailable.Nabirye, you should be patient with your electorate and the levels of your prayers must also increase if you are to perform,” Sr. Akiror stated.

“For us we commit to give you support as you fulfill your mandate,” She said.

To the people of Luuka, Sr. Akiror advised: “Kindly let’s try to forget the past and look at the present and future for the good of Luuka. As the people of Luuka work closely with your leader to achieve the required socio-economic transformation of the district.”

The Commissioner- RDC Secretariat incharge of Kampala Metropolitan Area, Hon. Frederick Mbagadhi Nkayi thanked God for blessing Hon. Nabirye to become the Luuka District Woman MP.

“By God’s grace, this event is a very big blessing because of the struggle you have gone through in the past,” he said.

“I was in Parliament for 10 years so I will use the experience I got to implore my sister Nabirye to be patient; people have a lot of expectations and different characters, use your good leadership qualities to handle your people and office,” Hon. Nkayi noted.

He also reminded her of the legislative roles such as oversight, appropriation of money and being a lobbyist on behalf of the people of Luuka.

“I pray that during your term in office, your voters become proud of you,” he said.

The Guest Speaker, Sheikh Ali Ahmed Zikusooka congratulated Hon. Nabirye upon her election victory and swearing-in.

He also tasked her to be a service- oriented leader who will serve her people diligently.

“However, I caution you that being a leader is not easy because your people have a lot of expectations of you. I’m saying this to prepare you mentally. All we need is proper representation in Parliament,” Sheikh Zikusooka said.

He also implored the people of Luuka to stay united for the good of their district.

“When you see Hon. Nabirye’s effective representation in Parliament towards Luuka, please thank God, don’t expect to be getting handouts from her because she doesn’t have that kind of money. She is a lawmaker who is supposed to represent your interests in the August House,” Sheikh Zikusooka noted.

I pray that God eases if for you as you serve your people and I pray that you get more as a leader,” he added.

On behalf of the family, elder Jimmy Dheyongera hailed the people of Luuka for loving their daughter and sending her to Parliament to represent them.

Luuka District RDC, Mr. Michael Kibwika congratulated Hon. Nabirye for her election victory and inauguration

“It’s not enough to be in the right place,you must be the right person in the right place,” he said.

He also reiterated Sheikh Zikusooka’s statement regarding personal expectations from the electorate.

“Instead of personal expectations we have in our leader, we should focus on the national priority areas like access to clean water, health, education, poverty alleviation programs like, among others,” Mr. Kibwika said.

As the Head of the Office of President in Luuka, Mr. Kibwika committed to give Hon. Nabirye’s necessary support to ensure that she fulfills her mandate as the district Woman MP.

The Mukono District RDC, Hajjat Fatumah Ndisaba thanked the people of Luuka for nurturing Hon. Nabirye and putting trust in her to represent them in the 12th Parliament.

“It’s going to be a shame if the people of Luuka don’t get what they are supposed to get. What they are supposed to get is lawful according to the law. They are entitled to it, and it’s you Hon. Nabirye to push for it and this requires your nature, flexibility and leadership character,” She said.

Hajjat Ndisaba also implored Hon. Nabirye to serve the people of Luuka even those who didn’t vote for her.

“You should serve Luuka above yourself,” She said.

The Luuka District LCV Vice Chairperson, Mr. Shaban Batwala commended voters for their support to Hon. Nabirye.

He also urged leaders of Luuka to work in unity to ensure effective service delivery and development of their district.

Mr. Gideon Mwase, the Chairperson of Hon. Nabirye taskforce, thanked the supporters for voting the Woman MP overwhelmingly.

“We shall not disappoint you, our voters,” he assured.

The prayers of the day were led by Rev. Canon. Lazarus Dikange.

The luncheon was attended by Luuka North MP Hon. John Ngobi Bagoole, Resident District Commissioners led by the Dean of RDCs and Wakiso District RDC, Ms. Justine Mbabazi, political and religious leaders as well as a section of voters in Luuka.