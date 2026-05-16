Anita Among Breaks Silence With Restrained Message Amid Speakership Uncertainty

Speaker Anita Among Breaks Silence Amid Speakership Uncertainty and Wealth Probe

KAMPALA — Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has broken her silence amid mounting political uncertainty surrounding her future as Speaker of the 12th Parliament, appearing in a brief video message thanking supporters and assuring them that she remains well.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media in recent days, shows Among in a relaxed outdoor setting alongside a supporter. Smiling and waving at the camera, she expresses gratitude to her supporters and promises to remain in touch.

“Hi all of you. I am happy to be with you. As I promised you yesterday, I’ll be communicating with you in case of anything. I love you all… Thank you for the support. Thank you for loving Anita. Thank you for being there for her,” she says in the clip.

While the footage has generated intense discussion online, the video itself carried no direct political message, save for the outgoing Speaker reassuring her support base that she is safe, well and alive amid the growing speculation surrounding her political future. Observers described the message as notably restrained and cautious.

Many social media users also suggested the footage may not have been recently recorded, although it resurfaced against the backdrop of fast-moving political developments in Kampala.

Among’s message comes at a time when her bid to retain the Speakership appears to be facing significant turbulence. Reports indicate that during a recent State House meeting, President Yoweri Museveni advised her to maintain a low profile as discussions around the leadership of the next Parliament continue. Sources familiar with the matter say concerns have been raised within sections of the ruling establishment over public perceptions regarding wealth accumulation during her tenure.

Pressure has also intensified following the withdrawal of support from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), the political pressure group associated with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The group had initially endorsed Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa for the top parliamentary positions before reversing its stance.

At the same time, a group of lawyers and activists petitioned the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Justice Aisha Batala Naluzze, seeking investigations into Among over alleged breaches of the Leadership Code Act. The petition accuses the Speaker of failing to fully declare her assets or under-declaring aspects of her wealth. The IGG’s office has since confirmed receipt of the petition and indicated that the matter is being processed. Reports suggest Among has since filed a declaration in response.

Public scrutiny has further intensified around her visible wealth and lifestyle, including reports linking her to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan said to be worth billions of shillings.

Despite the growing pressure, Among remains a significant figure within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). She was recently sworn in as Bukedea Woman MP for the new Parliament and is understood to still command support from sections of the party.

As jockeying for the leadership of the 12th Parliament gathers pace, several other names have also emerged in discussions around the Speakership, including Justice Minister Norbert Mao and Oboth-Oboth Jacob Marksons.

The leadership contest for the next Parliament is expected to crystallize in the coming days and weeks as newly elected MPs settle in and internal consultations within the ruling party continue.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments in the evolving race for the Speakership.