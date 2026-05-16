I Am Not NRM, I Belong to the Opposition” – Nameere’s Husband Makes Shocking Revelation Amidst Wife’s Arrest

Nameere’s Husband Shakes Uganda’s Political Landscape with Bold Revelations

In a dramatic twist to Uganda’s unfolding parliamentary power struggles, Justine Nameere’s husband Nsubuga aka Papito, has delivered a stunning confession that has rattled the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) establishment. Speaking to the media shortly after his wife’s detention by unknown operatives in Masaka on Friday evening, he openly declared that he does not subscribe to NRM ideology and identifies more with the opposition, though without formal party affiliation.

He admitted being “in bed with NRM people for convenience,” hoping President Yoweri Museveni would provide protection. The revelation comes as Nameere, who styles herself as “NRM new stock” — signalling her dissatisfaction with the party’s old guard and internal practices — remains in unclear custody following her dramatic pickup at Hotel Brovad in Masaka.

The events stem from a bitter public fallout with PLU Secretary General David Kabanda. Kabanda had announced the withdrawal of support for Speaker Anita Annet Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, pledging instead to back whoever President Museveni endorses for the 12th Parliament. Nameere hit back fiercely, accusing Kabanda of betrayal, labelling him a “thief” and “uneducated.” Kabanda fired back, warning that she would regret her attacks, lose her parliamentary seat, and face consequences for allegedly demobilising MPs ahead of Minister Oboth Oboth’s victory party in Mukono.

True to his words, Nameere was detained as she concluded celebrations in Masaka. Her husband blamed Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for what he termed the “abduction” of his wife and demanded her immediate release that night or the following day.

Analysts suggest Nameere is likely not in physical danger but is possibly being held as part of broader political manoeuvres ahead of key parliamentary transitions. Reports later emerged that millions of shillings were found at her Kampala home, allegedly earmarked for Anita Among’s speakership campaign.

The speakership battle appears effectively over. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has conceded defeat and stated he awaits deployment by President Museveni, who was sworn in for a new term on May 12, 2026, with a firm pledge to combat corruption. Gen Muhoozi has meanwhile built momentum through his anti-corruption campaigns within the UPDF and now influencing parliamentary circles.

President Museveni has long voiced concerns over graft in Parliament, including past arrests of MPs for soliciting bribes. Nameere’s detention and her husband’s frank disclosures highlight deepening fractures within the NRM, tensions between “new stock” reformers and established networks, and the high-stakes game surrounding leadership positions in the 12th Parliament. As the dust settles, many are watching closely to see how Museveni and Muhoozi will steer the ruling party through these turbulent internal dynamics.