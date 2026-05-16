Gen. Muhoozi’s Blitz Shakes Parliament as Corruption Scrutiny Intensifies Ahead of 12th Parliament

KAMPALA, Uganda — In the space of just one week, Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba has triggered what many observers describe as the most intense wave of political panic and internal scrutiny Parliament has witnessed in years.

Through a series of public statements, political directives, and strategic interventions under the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen. Muhoozi has dramatically reshaped the contest for leadership of the incoming 12th Parliament while simultaneously placing the institution under unprecedented public pressure over corruption, extravagance, and accountability.

The fallout has reportedly sent shockwaves through parliamentary corridors, with commissioners, committee chairpersons, clerks, directors, and legislators increasingly facing questions about the management of taxpayers’ money, procurement practices, and lavish lifestyles.

At the center of the storm is Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, whose political future has become the subject of intense speculation amid growing scrutiny over alleged wealth accumulation and spending patterns.

The political turning point came when Gen. Muhoozi abruptly withdrew PLU’s earlier endorsement of Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa in the race for leadership of the 12th Parliament.

In strongly worded remarks, Muhoozi criticized what he described as excessive luxury and growing public anger over extravagant lifestyles among leaders at a time when millions of Ugandans continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment, and rising living costs.

His comments, particularly those linked to reports of high-end vehicle acquisitions and lavish spending by political figures, ignited widespread public debate and intensified pressure on Parliament’s leadership.

The PLU chairman subsequently directed aligned MPs to await guidance from President Yoweri Museveni while openly backing alternative figures such as Defence Minister Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth for the Speakership.

Political analysts say the move fundamentally altered the balance of power within the ruling establishment and exposed deep internal divisions within the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Behind the scenes, President Museveni is widely viewed as the key power broker managing the unfolding transition.

Reports of high-level meetings at State House and growing scrutiny surrounding parliamentary expenditures have reinforced perceptions that the President is seeking to reassert discipline within the ruling party while responding to mounting public frustration over corruption scandals.

Museveni has repeatedly used recent public appearances to emphasize accountability, warning that corruption weakens public trust and undermines government programs intended to improve livelihoods.

Gen. Muhoozi, meanwhile, has increasingly positioned himself as an aggressive anti-corruption voice willing to publicly challenge excesses within government institutions.

Supporters portray his intervention as a long-overdue push against entrenched waste and abuse of office, while critics argue that the growing involvement of military-linked political actors in parliamentary affairs raises concerns about the independence of civilian institutions.

Nevertheless, the political impact has been immediate.

Several MPs and parliamentary officials are reportedly reassessing financial records, expenditure approvals, and procurement processes amid fears of heightened scrutiny. The atmosphere inside Parliament has shifted from confidence to caution as political alliances rapidly evolve ahead of the election of parliamentary leaders.

The unfolding developments have also revived wider public debate about accountability, patronage, and the future direction of Uganda’s governance institutions.

Optimists believe the current pressure could usher in a more disciplined Parliament with stronger oversight and reduced extravagance. Skeptics, however, argue that the changes may amount to a political reconfiguration rather than genuine institutional reform.

What remains undeniable is that Gen. Muhoozi’s intervention has dramatically altered Uganda’s political landscape ahead of the 12th Parliament.

Whether the moment leads to lasting accountability or merely a reshuffling of power within the establishment, Parliament now enters a new term under intense public scrutiny and heightened political tension.