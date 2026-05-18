Fear Under Africa’s Darkening Skies as Lightning lives many families troubled

SPECIAL REPORT: Fear Under Africa’s Darkening Skies as Lightning Threat lives families troubled

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — In many African communities, thunder once symbolised nothing more than approaching rain and changing weather. Today, however, the sound of roaring skies is increasingly becoming a warning of destruction, fear and death.

Across Uganda, lightning has silently evolved into one of nature’s deadliest disasters, striking homes, schools, gardens and hilly communities with terrifying force.

From Rural Masaka District to the dangerous slopes of Bududa, communities are now living cautiously whenever dark clouds gather above the skies.

Recent violent storms in Kyanamukaka Town Council, Masaka District, left residents counting heavy losses after lightning reportedly destroyed gardens, flattened banana plantations and struck down several natural trees.

For farming families whose survival depends entirely on agriculture, the destruction felt like watching years of hard work swept away within minutes.

Residents described terrifying scenes as thunder cracked violently overhead while fierce winds tore through villages like a runaway bushfire.

“The storm came suddenly and violently,” one resident explained. “Lightning destroyed crops and natural trees before our eyes.”

Meanwhile, Bududa District and other hilly regions in eastern Uganda continue facing recurring threats from dangerous thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Experts warn that elevated areas remain highly vulnerable because lightning naturally targets tall objects, isolated structures and exposed surfaces.

For many families living in mountainous communities, every thunderstorm now arrives carrying uncertainty and fear.

Across Africa, environmental experts warn that climate change, deforestation and unpredictable weather patterns are increasing the intensity of storms and exposing millions of people to greater lightning risks.

Uganda, because of its tropical climate and heavy rainfall seasons, remains among countries highly vulnerable to lightning disasters.

Yet despite repeated warnings and painful tragedies, many communities still underestimate the deadly dangers associated with thunderstorms.

Some people continue sheltering under trees during storms.

Others remain working in open gardens while thunder roars overhead.

Many continue travelling on bicycles and motorcycles even when lightning flashes dangerously across the skies.

Unfortunately, such risky decisions often end in tragedy.

One recent frightening incident involving young Ian Muhoozi reflected how quickly lightning danger can turn into disaster.

That afternoon, dark clouds gathered heavily above Eastview Lane while strong winds swept dust across the road. Before leaving home, Ian had been warned not to travel because dangerous rain was approaching.

“Ian, never move during a thunderstorm,” Gauda the maid warned seriously. “Lightning kills without warning.”

But like many energetic young boys who mistake stubbornness for bravery, Ian ignored the advice and rode away toward Mr. Braham’s supermarket.

Moments later, the storm chased behind him like a herd of angry elephants.

Thunder exploded overhead.

Lightning flashed violently across the skies.

Terrified but determined to outrun the storm, Ian pushed harder on the bicycle pedals and sped downhill through Eastview Lane.

Then disaster struck.

A terrifying flash of lightning illuminated the road brighter than daylight before a deafening thunderclap shook the earth beneath him.

Startled and confused, Ian lost control of the bicycle and crashed heavily into a roadside ditch.

Rain swallowed him instantly.

Shivering helplessly, he dragged the damaged bicycle through the storm while lightning continued striking nearby.

The frightening experience mirrors the painful reality many Ugandans continue facing during severe weather conditions.

It is against this background that the Africa Centre for Lightning Education Network has intensified interventions aimed at reducing lightning-related deaths and destruction before the crisis worsens further.

The organisation has rolled out sensitisation campaigns in schools, churches and vulnerable rural communities to educate people about lightning dangers and safety measures.

In due course, the centre has also intervened through specialised media trainings aimed at equipping journalists with knowledge and skills to report accurately about lightning disasters, environmental threats and community safety.

Officials believe the media remains one of the strongest tools in spreading awareness before the challenge goes out of control.

The organisation continues discouraging dangerous practices such as sheltering under trees, standing near metallic objects and remaining outdoors during storms.

Its message remains simple but powerful:

“When thunder roars, go indoors.”

As Africa continues battling increasingly dangerous weather conditions, experts warn that awareness, preparedness and public education may become the strongest weapons against nature’s silent killer in the sky.

Ends.

Our early research, verified by a more extensive study reported in 2021, showed that school children were the most likely to be killed or injured by a lightning strike, sometimes with multiple deaths and dozens of injuries occuring. To combat this, one of the first goals was to solicit grants and donors to fund lightning protection system (LPS) installations at schools.

They felt this would provide not only protection for the children and teachers but could also form a network of schools across Uganda that could be used to educate Ugandan LPS professionals on the international design standards for LPS.

First, however, they needed a team who were experts in LPS design. Friends of ACLENet helped to recruit some of the best in the world who have now helped us design and install LPS for many schools across Uganda (see map below). This team, the Lightning Protection Working Group, volunteer