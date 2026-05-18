Who is to blame on Kalungu District political difficulties??

Who is to blame on Kalungu District political fracas? Ass Brian Mugenyi mugenyijj@gmail.com

The political atmosphere in Kalungu East Constituency and Kalungu District has evolved great heights as the Newly elected Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Aisha Sekindi and Hon. Helen Nakeeya also the NRM party flag bearer are up in arms over leadership in the area and NRM party performance.

The Kalungu District National Resistance Movement party flag bearer for Woman Member of Parliament Helen Nakeeya partened with Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja also the former Minister for Agriculture, Fishers and Animal Husbandry the NRM party flag bearer for Kalungu East Constituency and are seeking political remedies to end riots, fracas and investigations into the death of people in the area.

The duo; Hon. Nakeeya and Hon. Ssempijja have appealed to Uganda People’s Defence Commander Gen. Muhoozi Kaineruga to intervene and arrest Hon. Aisha Ssekindi who competed for the Area Woman Member of Parliament seat under Independent ticket citing she is behind the NRM party down fall in the area and was involved and observed by several witnesses in the area directing for the gun shooting and killing of the two juvenile NRM party supporters in the area.

According to Hon. Nakeeya, Hon. Ssekindi backed up all the opposition leaders in the region and she was not supportive to them despite being a renowned supporter of NRM party by President Museveni and chose to compete against them on15th January 2026 general elections.

“We set all our youth leaders under Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) led by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and all these people were diverted and advised to support opposition leaders instead of us with flag of the NRM party by Hon. Ssekindi,” said Hon. Nakeeya.

Hon. Nakeeya said the two juvenile people who were killed during the elections period on 14th January 2026 were shot on directives of Hon. Aisha Sekindi and these died because of her directive and the State house led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President elect if the republic of Uganda should address the issue and arrest Hon. Ssekindi before hearing the court ruling in March 5th 2026.

The two juvenile people; the late Mr. Fred Mbigo and Mr. Gerlad Katumba were killed according to Hon. Nakeeya and are supporters of the NRM party who had families and president Museveni should address the issue amicably.

She said the NRM party is good but most of the leaders are too corrupt and she is currently in court seeking for failure ruling over her swindled elections victory and killing of two people.

” We should aspire to clean our party and Hon. Ssekindi’s guards killed our children under her directive: Frank Mbigo and Gerald Katumba all died and they were our die hard NRM party leaders,” she said.

She said the families of the deceased needs justice and the wife of the late Mbigo is pregnant without funds to cater for her welfare.

She appealed to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Hon. Haruna Kasolo to address the issues concerning Kalungu District and the death of two innocent people.

” All frag bearers lost in the elections in Kalungu District and the leaders should know that Hon. Ssekindi is the reason why all the Nrm party leaders lost in the elections,” she said.

Accordingly, Kalungu District is grappling with poor leadership and resources from the government such as clean water for the communities, electricity and education system in area needs improvement.

Hon. Vincent Ssempijja who also lost in the elections and he is considering to seek for High Court ruling this year in a filled case of vote rigging, malpractice and irregularities in Kalungu East Constituency elections are what gives him a reason to seek for both President Museveni remedy and Court solution favorable ruling.

The former Area Member of Parliament for Kalungu East Constituency Hon. Ssempijja emphasised the need for harmony among the NRM party supporters and people of Kalungu District but said whoever was involved in the killing of two juvenile people should be arrested regardless of what she or he might be in government.

Hon. Ssempijja said he was cheated in the elections and his victory can’t be compromised and he is seeking for a court ruling in Hight Court to revive his elections victory from National Unity Platform candidate Hon Yusuf Nkeretanyi.

” I am aware of the irregularities and I cant stop from seeking remedy. I am considering to go in court for a final ruling and what is certainly evidenced is that our people were killed and the public demands for justice from court and concerned authorities,” said Hon. Ssempijja.

For clarity, Hon. Ssempijja says that the NRM party support too in the area has declined because of the selfishness of some leaders mostly Hon. Aisha Sekindi whom the public opines mostly as a traitor and whom the party knew that was affiliated to them but chose to stand against them to decampign against them as NRM Party flag bearers.

However, Hon. Aisha Sekindi said during an interview that since 2018 she has been a staunch supporter of Hon. Ssempijja and lately in 2021, she chose to run solitude in politics and stood for area Woman Member of Parliament on independent ticket.

“I faced stiff competition to work with Mr. Vincent Ssempijja and NRM party and this year I chose to compete under independent after realizing that I could not get accredited with the NRM party flag,” said Hon. Ssekindi.

” I was one time told by prime Minister Robinah Nabanja not to bend down to Hon. Ssempijja and he is not the Alfa and Omega of the party. The party is for all of us. I have been involved in NRM party activities directly before and in the elections I funded most of our counselors in NRM party and I supported President Museveni despite choosing to ran as independent,’ she said adding Hon. Ssempijja only supports Hon. Nakeeya against her and she couldn’t not work with them all as they are not supporting her genuinely.

According to Hon. Ssekindi, she disregards all the blackmails she has been involved in including the death of two people citing it is political woes her opponents are trying to execrate against her.

” I don’t have any problem and I don’t want Hon. Ssempijja to take me for granted as I am a leader and I respect him so much. Why does he always support only Hon. Nakeeya against me whom she knew before,” she said.

Hon. Aisha Sekindi has also added that she faced a lot of criticism from Hon. Ssempijja who decampained him day and night and emphasized that people should only vote for Hon. Nakeeya.

Additionally, Hon. Ssekindi is also appealing to President Museveni to intervene in the political fracas in the area as a parent but not as the president of Uganda.

” I campaigned for Hon. Ssempijja since 1998 and I am among her early political assistants and mobilised for his votes and support in the area. Later, Mr. Ssempijja turned against me and has tarnished my reputation citing I am a supporter of opposition. I am a leading supporter of NRM party and I will always remain NRM day and night,” said Hon. Aisha Sekindi.

For clarity, President Museveni scored 41% in Kalungu District and Hon. Aisha Sekindi won with 25000 votes compared to her competitor Hon. Nakeeya who scored approximately 5,592 votes to emerge Kalungu District Woman Member of Parliament.

President Museveni has always emphasised the need for the people to vote leaders who are capable of working for people irrespective of their political parties and in 2026 several independent leaders emerged from NRM party and contested in general elections and emerged victorious.

Hon. Ssekindi noted that despite standing as independent candidate in the general elections, she had love for the NRM party and because of segregation and internal bickerings within the party she decided to seek a reform in standing against them under independent ticket and won in the elections.

” It is very clear that even Hon. Ssempijja who blackmails me for standing independent and support National Unity Platform candidates that also supported them in 2021 general elections. He supported Hon. Fred Mukasa Mbidde. He backed the candidature of Hon. Joseph Ssewungu who are both opposition and supported them,” she added.

For clarity, Hon. Ssekindi added that since the case of killing the two people in the elections was blackmailed on her and it is currently in court, she is only waiting for court ruling and remedy and such sensitive matter can’t be debated by her within this period.

” I am a mother and I feel the pitch for the lose of our people. But the death of them was not backed by me at all. Several people were fetched from distant areas and most of them were not voters in the area to come in Kalungu District only to disorganize the elections process and they were among them,” she said adding she is only braving for redemption from God to judge her if she was behind their death and the down fall of the National Resistance Movement party.

” I have no doubt that I left the party structures and chose independent after carrying out a survey and realized that they’re against my achievements as a cabinet minister and my career growth in politics in the area. What is more important is that the president Museveni is aware of the issues and I requested him to intervene before my opponents did and since they are after getting noticed by President Museveni for sympathy and be granted ministerial position and Resident District Commissioner position for example Hon. Ssempijja and Hon. Nakeeya let them fight me and God will judge the right side amidst us,” added Ssekindi.

Several staunch NRM party supporters have criticized Hon. Ssempijja for disorganizing the NRM party leaders and supporters and have said he is against Hon. Ssekindi because of the lost credibility in the elections which is currently enjoyed by Hon. Ssekindi who has more support from both NRM party and opposition side.

” I looked for the votes of President Museveni and myself from all people mostly the opposition and I was moving with them to ensure I change their mindset and support President Museveni with votes and me. Those who had flag of the party what did they do? I have evidence of uniting people from opposition to join NRM party and supported President Museveni and then they say Hon. Aisha is bad?” she remarked.