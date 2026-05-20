Nakapiripirit: Corruption Elimination Efforts Continue as CAO Lokoroi Charles Welcomes Government Procurement Portal

In an effort to eliminate corruption in the procurement process, the Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC), in partnership with Transparency International Uganda ((TI-Uganda) and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), organized a training for selected district staff on the usage of the Government Procurement Portal (GPP). The training was conducted on 18th and 19th May 2026 in the RDC Boardroom in Nakapiripirit.

Lokoroi Charles Okwi, the Acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Nakapiripirit, appreciated KACC, TI-Uganda, and PPDA for bringing the training to Nakapiripirit. He said that Nakapiripirit had been facing serious challenges with the Government Procurement Portal, but after the training, they will now be able to use it effectively.

Simon Onen and Susan Alum from PPDA observed that they will support Nakapiripirit to post on the portal since it has been a major challenge for the district.

Mr. Peter Wandera, the Executive Director of TI-Uganda, highlighted that public procurement in Uganda is a critical nexus for service delivery, economic development, and integrity, emphasizing that the introduction of the GPP by PPDA presents a pivotal advancement in e-governance.

KACC, TI-Uganda, and PPDA have been training selected officials on the GPP from Napak, Moroto, and Nakapiripirit, and they will also train officials from Nabilatuk.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, appreciated PPDA and TI-Uganda for the capacity-building support they are providing to local governments and said that the time for joking is over; this time corruption has to be eliminated in Karamoja.