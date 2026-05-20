News

Nakapiripirit: Corruption Elimination Efforts Continue as CAO Lokoroi Charles Welcomes Government Procurement Portal

watchdog
watchdog
CAO- Lokoroi giving remarks

In an effort to eliminate corruption in the procurement process, the Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC), in partnership with Transparency International Uganda ((TI-Uganda) and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), organized a training for selected district staff on the usage of the Government Procurement Portal (GPP). The training was conducted on 18th and 19th May 2026 in the RDC Boardroom in Nakapiripirit.

Lokoroi Charles Okwi, the Acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Nakapiripirit, appreciated KACC, TI-Uganda, and PPDA for bringing the training to Nakapiripirit. He said that Nakapiripirit had been facing serious challenges with the Government Procurement Portal, but after the training, they will now be able to use it effectively.

TI-U. Peter Wandera explaining

Simon Onen and Susan Alum from PPDA observed that they will support Nakapiripirit to post on the portal since it has been a major challenge for the district.

Mr. Peter Wandera, the Executive Director of TI-Uganda, highlighted that public procurement in Uganda is a critical nexus for service delivery, economic development, and integrity, emphasizing that the introduction of the GPP by PPDA presents a pivotal advancement in e-governance.

Simon of PPDA training

KACC, TI-Uganda, and PPDA have been training selected officials on the GPP from Napak, Moroto, and Nakapiripirit, and they will also train officials from Nabilatuk.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, appreciated PPDA and TI-Uganda for the capacity-building support they are providing to local governments and said that the time for joking is over; this time corruption has to be eliminated in Karamoja.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article IGG Faces Scrutiny Over Delayed Action on Speaker Anita Among Wealth Petitions

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

NRM Caucus to Convene in Entebbe on Sunday After CEC Meeting on Speaker Race

Kampala – May 20, 2026 The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary…

By
Lawrence Kazooba
3 Min Read
BusinessCEOs & Entrepreneurs,CompaniesFinanceNewsPolitics

Anita Among Allegedly Named Tycoon Hamis Kiggundu as Source of Her Wealth in Tense State House Meeting

Kampala – Outgoing Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among reportedly told President…

3 Min Read
NewsPolitics

Bukuya County MP Hon. Michael Iga Bukenya Finally Sworn In, Parliament Now at 528 Members

Bukenya Sworn In: 12th Parliament Reaches 528 MPs as Bukuya Legislator Defends…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 801 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4401 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

#OutToLunch: Surging bank profitability offers critical lessons for small businesses

By Denis Jjuuko It is that time of the year…