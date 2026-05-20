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Anita Among Allegedly Named Tycoon Hamis Kiggundu as Source of Her Wealth in Tense State House Meeting

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Tycoon Ham Kiggundu

Kampala – Outgoing Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among reportedly told President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni that part of her wealth came from “donations” by wealthy friends, including businessman Hamis Kiggundu, during a tense closed-door meeting at State House.

According to reports from local media outlets, the meeting — reportedly attended by senior religious leaders and former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga — focused on growing public anger over the extravagant lifestyles of some leaders amid widespread economic hardship.

Sources familiar with the discussions claim President Museveni questioned Among about the source of her luxury assets, including a Rolls-Royce, high-end properties, and expensive designer outfits.

Among allegedly denied engaging in corruption and instead said some of the money and gifts came from affluent friends. When reportedly asked to identify them, she allegedly mentioned Hamis Kiggundu and other businessmen, including Kirumira.

Insiders further claim Museveni threatened to contact Kiggundu directly to verify the assertions. According to the reports, Among later became emotional and reportedly promised to “tell the truth from today onwards.”

Neither State House nor the individuals named have publicly confirmed the details of the discussions.

Context and Potential Implications

Hamis Kiggundu, commonly known as Ham, is one of Uganda’s most prominent real estate and agro-processing entrepreneurs. He has previously been linked to parliamentary controversy after Speaker Among halted a COSASE probe into the contentious Nakivubo Channel redevelopment project — a decision that attracted criticism from political figures, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Political analysts say being mentioned in such high-level allegations could expose Kiggundu to increased public scrutiny and possible regulatory attention, particularly amid ongoing debates about political influence, business interests, and accountability in public projects.

Critics have previously raised concerns about the Nakivubo redevelopment project, especially regarding flooding risks and alleged preferential treatment. However, Kiggundu has consistently maintained that his investments are lawful and aimed at modernising Kampala’s infrastructure.

As of now, Kiggundu has not publicly commented on the latest allegations.

Broader Developments

The allegations emerge at a time when Among is reportedly facing intensified scrutiny over her wealth, including investigations into alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering. Reports have also linked recent security operations to the seizure of luxury vehicles and searches at some of her properties.

Among has since withdrawn from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament, a move that has further fueled political speculation within the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring the story and provide updates as official responses emerge.

 


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