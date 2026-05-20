Bukuya County MP Hon. Michael Iga Bukenya Finally Sworn In, Parliament Now at 528 Members

Bukenya Sworn In: 12th Parliament Reaches 528 MPs as Bukuya Legislator Defends Timing and Party Loyalty

Kampala – May 20, 2026:

The 12th Parliament of Uganda moved closer to full composition on Wednesday as medical doctor and three-term legislator Michael Iga Bukenya was officially sworn in as Member of Parliament for Bukuya County, Mubende District.

Hon. Bukenya, who missed the main three-day swearing-in ceremony held from May 13 to 15, took both the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Member of Parliament before the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesigye, at Parliament House on Wednesday morning.

With his induction, the number of sworn-in MPs now stands at 528, leaving only the Kalangala District Woman MP seat vacant following the death of the elected representative.

“Perfect timing”

Speaking to journalists shortly after the ceremony, Bukenya dismissed concerns about his late swearing-in, describing it as both planned and divinely guided.

“This is the perfect timing that God prepared for me,” he said. “I didn’t come on the 13th of May because of other responsibilities, but I notified the Clerk in advance and I was allowed to come. I don’t think I am late because the 12th Parliament is starting on the 25th of May 2026.”

Bukenya emphasized that the new Parliament only formally begins after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, scheduled for May 25. He added that he had received prior clearance from Parliament administration, a point he said should have been properly communicated to his constituents.

Call for accountability within Parliament

The Bukuya legislator also criticized sections within the Parliamentary Communications and Public Affairs Department, calling for disciplinary action against officials who reportedly suggested that Parliament was unaware of his whereabouts despite prior notification.

He said the comments created unnecessary anxiety among voters in Bukuya County and misrepresented his engagement with parliamentary processes.

Loyalty to NRM decision-making

On the upcoming leadership contest for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Bukenya struck a tone of strong party discipline, saying he would fully abide by the position of the ruling party.

He noted that the process traditionally begins with expressions of interest, followed by deliberations within the NRM Caucus before a final position is adopted.

“People express interest and later we meet as the NRM Caucus. Candidates are presented to us and we choose. Many may declare interest and later step aside. That is why I am waiting for caucus. Whoever the Party presents, that is the person I will vote for,” he said.

Medical expertise in Parliament

A trained medical doctor, Bukenya is expected to contribute significantly to parliamentary work, particularly in health, education, and social services. Political observers say his professional background will be useful as the House prepares to scrutinize the national budget and key policy reforms.

Photos from the ceremony showed a composed Bukenya taking the oath at the parliamentary podium before interacting with colleagues inside and outside the chambers, marking a symbolic step toward full operational readiness of the 12th Parliament.

What this means

The swearing-in brings Parliament closer to full strength ahead of its first major sitting on May 25. With nearly all elected representatives now in place, the House is expected to fully transition into committee work, oversight, and legislative business.

Bukenya’s arrival completes the induction of directly elected MPs, reinforcing institutional stability as the new Parliament begins its term.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring the performance of Hon. Bukenya and the 12th Parliament as it embarks on delivering legislative priorities and campaign promises made during the 2026 elections.