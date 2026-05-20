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Tayebwa Family Scores Triple Wins in Politics and Diplomacy as Wife, Mother-in-Law Secure Key Positions

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa

Tayebwa Family Scores Triple Wins in Politics and Diplomacy

Kampala – May 20, 2026

As Uganda prepares for leadership elections in the 12th Parliament, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and his family have recorded a series of notable developments that are drawing public attention within political and diplomatic circles.

In a rapid sequence of events, Tayebwa’s wife, Anita Rukundo Tayebwa, was appointed Honorary Consul of The Bahamas in Kampala. The appointment, widely reported by local media, positions her as a diplomatic representative of the Caribbean nation in Uganda.

Just days later, on May 18, 2026, Tayebwa’s mother-in-law, Flavia Nyinakiiza Kanagizi, was re-elected Speaker of Kabale District Council. She defeated her rival, Baker Turyamureba, by 21 votes to 14 in an election held at the Kabale District Council Hall, securing continued leadership of the local council.

Adding to the developments, Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba publicly endorsed Tayebwa to retain his position as Deputy Speaker in the 12th Parliament. In a post on X, he stated that following guidance from the Commander-in-Chief, members of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and allied legislators would support Tayebwa’s continuation in the role.

The series of events comes at a sensitive time as the newly elected Parliament prepares to choose its Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Tayebwa, the Ruhinda North County MP, has served as Deputy Speaker in the outgoing Parliament.

Political observers say the developments highlight Tayebwa’s strong connections within both the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) political network. Supporters view the outcomes as recognition of service and competence, while critics argue they raise questions about the concentration of influence within closely connected political and family circles.

 


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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