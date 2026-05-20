Kampala Archdiocese Breaks Ground on Multibillion Elderly Priests’ Centre at Bweya, Kajjansi

Bweya, Kajjansi – The Kampala Archdiocese has taken a major step toward improving the welfare of its retired clergy with the groundbreaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art Elderly Priests’ Centre at Bweya, Kajjansi, along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Paul Ssemogerere officiated at the laying of the foundation stone for the multibillion-shilling facility, which is expected to provide modern accommodation for retired priests as well as a dedicated wing offering home-care nursing services to members of the wider community.

Architectural renders shared on social media depict a contemporary multi-building complex designed to offer dignity, comfort, and proper medical support for ageing clergy who have served the Church for decades. Supporters have described the project as a timely intervention aimed at addressing the long-standing challenge of housing elderly priests after retirement.

Community Benefit and Funding

Beyond serving retired clergy, the centre is also expected to benefit surrounding communities through access to professional home-care nursing services. The inclusive approach has drawn praise from many Catholics who view it as a meaningful extension of the Church’s social mission.

Funding for the project will partly come from the Ssaabasumba Annual Appeal Fund (SAAFU), an initiative revived by Archbishop Ssemogerere to support archdiocesan development and humanitarian programmes. The fund encourages Catholic adults to contribute at least UGX 10,000 annually toward Church projects.

Mixed Reactions

The development has generated mixed reactions online. Many residents of Bweya and nearby areas welcomed the project, describing it as a positive development for the community and commending the Archdiocese for investing in long-term social infrastructure. Supporters also praised Archbishop Ssemogerere’s leadership and the Church’s record in delivering community projects.

However, some critics questioned aspects of the proposed design, particularly accessibility features for elderly residents, including the apparent presence of staircases in some architectural renders. Others raised broader concerns about whether similar levels of investment are directed toward the needs of ordinary lay Catholics and vulnerable families.

Some commentators also noted that the idea for the elderly priests’ centre was originally championed by the late Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, with the current Archbishop now overseeing its implementation.

Significance

The project forms part of wider efforts by the Kampala Archdiocese to support vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly. Observers say it reflects the Church’s commitment to both pastoral care and social responsibility in a country where formal elderly-care facilities remain limited.

Construction is expected to commence soon, with the Archdiocese urging the faithful to continue supporting the Ssaabasumba Annual Appeal Fund to help bring the vision to completion.

For more updates on this and other community initiatives, visit Watchdog Uganda.