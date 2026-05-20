NRM Calls CEC Meeting on Friday to Decide Next Speaker as Anita Among Withdraws

Kampala – The ruling National Resistance Movement has scheduled a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting for Friday, May 22, 2026, to determine the party’s candidate for Speaker of the 12th Parliament following a dramatic shift in the speakership race.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong announced that Party Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni convened the meeting, which is expected to formally name a successor to outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among. This follows Among’s withdrawal from the race for a second term.

In February 2026, the CEC had endorsed Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa for re-election. However, recent political developments have since altered the situation.

Among said her decision to step aside was intended to “maintain harmony and clarity” within the NRM, while pledging continued cooperation with ongoing investigations into her affairs.

Front-Runner Emerges

Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the MP for West Budama and Minister of Defence, has emerged as the leading contender for the speakership. He recently received endorsement from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), led by Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

PLU officials reportedly withdrew their earlier backing for Among and Tayebwa and are now rallying behind Oboth-Oboth, with some insiders claiming he also enjoys support from influential figures within the ruling establishment.

Oboth-Oboth has since embraced the endorsement and intensified consultations ahead of the vote. Political sources indicate that President Museveni is leaning toward fresh leadership in Parliament, prompting quiet mobilization in favour of the Defence Minister.

Meanwhile, Tayebwa remains a possible contender for Deputy Speaker or another senior parliamentary arrangement as internal negotiations continue.

The May 22 CEC meeting is expected to provide official direction before the NRM Parliamentary Caucus convenes ahead of the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker by Parliament later this month.

Background and Context

The race for Speaker intensified following the 2026 general elections. Although the NRM initially endorsed continuity under Among, resistance reportedly emerged from sections within the party and allied political structures pushing for new leadership.

Among’s withdrawal also comes amid growing scrutiny over her wealth and increasing political realignments within the ruling party.

Oboth-Oboth, a lawyer by profession and longtime NRM cadre, previously served as chairperson of Parliament’s Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee. Political analysts say his possible elevation would mark a significant shift in Uganda’s parliamentary leadership and could strengthen ties between Parliament and the security establishment.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments ahead of the decisive CEC meeting. While the final decision formally rests with Members of Parliament, the NRM’s numerical strength means the party’s endorsement is likely to determine the outcome.

This remains a developing story.