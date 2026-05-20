NRM Caucus to Convene in Entebbe on Sunday After CEC Meeting on Speaker Race

Kampala – May 20, 2026

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus is set to meet at State House Entebbe on Sunday, May 24, 2026, to align on the party’s position regarding the Speaker of the 12th Parliament. The meeting will follow the Central Executive Committee (CEC) session scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.

According to State House sources, the caucus is expected to record full attendance from NRM Members of Parliament as the party moves to present a unified position ahead of the parliamentary vote.

Tightening party consensus

The development comes shortly after outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among withdrew from the race for a second term, reshaping the leadership contest.

The upcoming CEC meeting, convened by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is expected to formally endorse the party’s preferred candidate for Speaker ahead of the vote in Parliament later this month.

Front-runner emerges

Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Minister of Defence and MP for West Budama North, has emerged as the leading contender for the position. He recently gained backing from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which withdrew its earlier support for Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Party insiders indicate that Oboth-Oboth also enjoys quiet support from influential figures within the ruling establishment, with President Museveni reportedly leaning toward new leadership in Parliament.

Among said her decision to step aside was intended to “maintain harmony and clarity” within the NRM, while pledging continued cooperation with ongoing investigations into her affairs.

What to expect

The Sunday caucus at State House Entebbe will provide an opportunity for NRM MPs to formally align with the CEC’s decision. Given the party’s parliamentary majority, the internal position is expected to strongly influence the outcome of the Speaker election.

Negotiations are also ongoing regarding the Deputy Speaker position, with Thomas Tayebwa still considered a potential contender for a senior parliamentary role.

The back-to-back CEC and caucus meetings highlight the NRM’s structured approach to resolving key leadership positions ahead of the official inauguration of the 12th Parliament.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments from both meetings. This remains a developing story.