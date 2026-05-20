IGG Faces Scrutiny Over Delayed Action on Speaker Anita Among Wealth Petitions

Kampala – May 20, 2026: The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) is facing growing public scrutiny over what critics describe as delayed and inconsistent action on petitions concerning the wealth of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, despite complaints being raised as far back as 2024.

On May 13, 2026, a group of lawyers and activists, including Andrew Karamagi, Mercy Munduru, and others, formally petitioned the IGG, accusing Among of breaching the Leadership Code Act through alleged failure to fully declare or under-declare her income, assets, and liabilities.

IGG spokesperson Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala confirmed receipt of the petition, stating that it is being processed and that preliminary investigations are underway into related complaints.

Questions over timing

The renewed attention has sparked debate among anti-corruption advocates and political observers, who question why earlier petitions reportedly received limited visible action.

Critics argue that allegations against Among have circulated since at least 2024, including online campaigns calling for independent investigations into her wealth and expenditure, yet formal momentum appears to have increased only recently.

Some analysts link the heightened scrutiny to broader political and anti-corruption campaigns, including recent high-profile operations targeting public officials and renewed national discourse on accountability.

Asset scrutiny and public concern

Public attention has also focused on Among’s reported luxury assets, including high-end vehicles and property, which have intensified calls for clarity over the source of her wealth.

Anti-corruption advocates argue that the IGG should have acted earlier and more consistently, rather than appearing reactive to emerging political developments.

The IGG, however, maintains that it receives thousands of complaints annually and follows due process, including verification of asset declarations from more than 60,000 public officials.

Prior findings and ongoing debate

Among has previously denied wrongdoing and has in past cases been cleared by the IGG on separate allegations, including claims relating to foreign property ownership. She has also consistently maintained that she complies with declaration requirements.

Despite this, renewed scrutiny has reignited public debate over enforcement of the Leadership Code Act, which requires full declaration of assets and prescribes penalties including dismissal and asset forfeiture for violations.

Calls for transparency

Civil society groups and citizens are now calling for greater transparency, including timely publication of findings and equal enforcement of the law across all public officials regardless of rank or political standing.

They warn that inconsistent application of anti-corruption laws risks undermining public confidence in accountability institutions.

The IGG has stated that investigations are ongoing but has not provided a timeline for completion.

As scrutiny intensifies, the handling of the case is increasingly being viewed as a key test of the Inspectorate’s independence and effectiveness in enforcing Uganda’s Leadership Code.