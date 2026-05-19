President Museveni pledges support to Ntungamo iron ore processing plant 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged government support to Terra Industrial Development Company following the establishment of an iron ore processing factory in Rwenanura, Ntungamo District, in a move expected to boost Uganda’s industrialization agenda and value addition in the mining sector.

The commitment was made today during a meeting held at State Lodge,Nakasero, where the President met officials from Terra Industrial Development Company, led by the Managing Director, Mr. Kong Dong Sheng.

The company has established what officials described as Uganda’s first pig iron processing factory capable of producing pig iron with a purity level of 93 percent, a development which marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s efforts to process its mineral resources locally instead of exporting raw materials.

During the meeting, President Museveni reiterated the government’s policy on value addition, emphasizing that Uganda is committed to ending the export of unprocessed minerals to maximize employment opportunities, industrial growth, and revenue generation within the country.

“I will support you. Remember, we banned the export of unprocessed minerals,” President Museveni said.

The investors raised a number of infrastructure challenges affecting operations at the state-of-the-art plant. Among the issues highlighted was the need for a stable and reliable electricity supply to power the factory’s heavy industrial machinery.

They also appealed for the upgrading of a 4.2-kilometer road connection between the Ntungamo–Mirama Hills road and the Kabale–Ntungamo highway. Particular attention was drawn to the Kategure Bridge, which they said requires urgent rehabilitation to ensure the smooth transportation of machinery, raw materials, and finished products.

President Museveni assured the investors that the government, through the relevant ministries and agencies, would work on addressing the bottlenecks to support production and investment expansion.

The President also welcomed the investors’ involvement in Uganda’s health manufacturing sector through Sino-Africa Medical Devices, a company associated with the same investment group, which is involved in the production of World Health Organization pre-qualified long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets, key in fighting malaria.

President Museveni pledged that the government would consider allocating funds to begin procuring the mosquito nets locally from the company, a move aimed at promoting local manufacturing while reducing dependence on imported medical supplies.

The meeting was also attended by Hajjat Amina Mukalazi, who heads the State House Local Content Unit, which is at the forefront of promoting local investment partnerships.