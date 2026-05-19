ONGADIA R. PHILLIP: What Lessons Do We Draw from Anita Annet Among’s Saga?

Politics is a strange river. Today it carries a person on its shoulders; tomorrow it sweeps the same person downstream. The unfolding political saga surrounding Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, the current Woman Member of Parliament for Bukedea District and former Speaker of the 11th Parliament, offers Uganda deep lessons about power, ambition, loyalty, wealth, and accountability.

There is no doubt that Anita Among’s rise in Uganda’s politics has been extraordinary. In less than ten years after joining the National Resistance Movement (NRM), she climbed from being an ordinary Member of Parliament to becoming Speaker of Parliament and later the Second National Vice Chairperson of the ruling party. In politics, such a rise is not common. As the elders say, “the chick that grows too quickly attracts the hawk’s attention.”

To many young politicians, she became a symbol of ambition and boldness. She fought fiercely, spoke confidently, and positioned herself close to the centres of power. Her political battles, especially with her predecessor Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the famous “Iron Lady” of Busoga, showed a woman determined to occupy space in a male-dominated political environment. She appeared fearless and willing to remove every obstacle standing in her way.

However, politics has one dangerous temptation: when success comes too fast, some leaders begin believing they are bigger than the system itself. “When the drumbeat is too sweet, the dancer may forget the cliff ahead.”

One of the biggest public concerns surrounding Anita Among has been the question of wealth. Reports in the media and public discussions have painted a picture of enormous accumulation of property within a short period, mansions, schools, luxurious vehicles including the now famous Rolls-Royce, and other investments. While business success is not a crime, the speed and scale of wealth accumulation among public officials naturally raises public suspicion in a country where many citizens continue struggling with poverty, unemployment, poor healthcare, and poor roads.

Ugandans have increasingly asked themselves: how does a public servant accumulate such wealth in such a short time? Whether those accusations are fully true or not, perception itself can become politically dangerous. In leadership, “even if the smoke is small, people will still ask where the fire is.”

Another lesson emerging from this saga is the danger of using money as the foundation of political loyalty. Anita Among became known as a powerful mobilizer, attracting crowds and building influence across the country. Yet many critics argued that this popularity was largely fueled by financial muscle. In a country where economic hardship bites deeply, people can easily sing praises for those distributing money. But loyalty bought by coins is often temporary. “The hand that feeds today may be abandoned tomorrow when the plate becomes empty.”

For a time, she appeared to have mastered the art of controlling Parliament. Critics alleged that some members who became too noisy or too critical were silenced through inducements or denied opportunities such as foreign trips funded by Parliament. Whether exaggerated or factual, such stories strengthened the public perception that financial influence had become central in managing the institution.

Perhaps the biggest lesson from her current troubles is the danger of becoming too comfortable with power. Anita Among appeared extremely close to the “Fountain of Honour.” She enjoyed enormous influence, strong security, and reportedly had the kind of phone calls that could shake offices. Her relationship with influential figures, including the First Son and Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, gave many the impression that her political future was untouchable.

But politics has no permanent shelter. “The same sun that dries clothes can also burn the skin.”

Today, reports indicate a dramatic shift. The once powerful woman from Bukedea is now facing political isolation, investigations, and growing public criticism. Some privileges reportedly have been withdrawn, former allies are distancing themselves, and her influence appears weakened. Those who once praised her loudly are now either silent or openly critical. Some have even rallied behind alternative figures such as Hon. Markson Oboth Oboth the said in coming speaker of the 12th parliament.

This teaches leaders one painful truth: political friends are often seasonal. “When the tree falls, even goats climb on it.” Many leaders discover too late that those surrounding them were loyal not to the person, but to the benefits attached to the office.

The anti-corruption message currently being emphasized by President Museveni and Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba under the

“No Corruption, No Sleep” campaign has further intensified scrutiny on public officials. Many Ugandans are now demanding a wider cleanup beyond one individual. Citizens increasingly want accountability extended to ministries, agencies, local governments, and all offices where public funds are mishandled.

In many ways, Anita Among’s saga mirrors what has happened to powerful leaders across Africa and the world. History is full of examples of leaders who appeared invincible only to later face investigations, public rejection, or political collapse because of corruption allegations, arrogance, or abuse of office. From South Africa to Kenya and beyond, the lesson remains the same: power is borrowed from the people, and one day the lender demands accountability.

However, fairness requires that we avoid mob justice. Allegations alone are not convictions, and every citizen deserves due process under the law. Political competition should never replace legal evidence.

Uganda’s institutions must ensure that investigations are guided by facts and fairness, not revenge or public excitement.

As I reflect on this unfolding saga, I believe there are important lessons other leaders must learn.

First, public office is temporary. A leader should use their time in office to strengthen service delivery rather than accumulate excessive personal wealth. Ugandans care more about functioning hospitals, good roads, clean water, schools, and jobs than luxury convoys.

Second, leaders must remain humble regardless of how powerful they become. “No matter how tall the tree grows, it still depends on the roots.” Arrogance and intimidation may silence criticism temporarily, but eventually public frustration speaks louder.

Third, institutions must be stronger than individuals. Parliament, government agencies, and public offices should never revolve around personalities or fear. Strong institutions survive even when powerful individuals fall.

Finally, this saga should remind every leader that history can change overnight. The applause of today can become the condemnation of tomorrow. “The chair of power has no permanent owner.”

Uganda stands at a moment where citizens are becoming more alert and demanding accountability from their leaders. If Anita Among’s story becomes a wake-up call for public servants to focus on integrity, humility, and service delivery, then perhaps the country will draw something meaningful from it.

Because in the end, leadership is not about how much wealth one accumulates while in office, it is about the legacy left behind when the office is gone.

For God and My Country.

Ongadia Robert Phillip

NRM Mobilizer/Coordinator UCAFNET -Jinja City.