UPDF Senior Logistics Leaders Gather At COLE For Retreat On Efficiency And Accountability

Brig Gen. Michael Kabango, Commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College (SC) Kimaka, on behalf of the Chief Joint Staff (CJS) Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, has today opened the 2nd Annual UPDF Senior Logistics Leaders Retreat 2026 at the College of Logistics and Engineering in Maga Maga, Mayuge District.

The three-day retreat, running from 17 to 20 May, is being held under the theme: “Enhancing Efficient Logistics Management and Maintenance Systems in UPDF.”

In his remarks, Brig Gen Kabango commended participants for their continued dedication, professionalism and commitment towards strengthening logistics and engineering systems in the UPDF. He said the retreat comes at a time when modern militaries depend on a competent logistics system.

“Efficiency of armed forces isn’t only measured by personalities but also the continuous availability of resources or logistics,” he said.

He added that logistics remains the lifeblood of military systems, urging UPDF personnel to respect logistics for the success of its operations both inside and outside Uganda.

“You are custodians of operational sustainability. Therefore, improving logistics effectively must remain continuous across all formations and units,” he noted.

He encouraged participants to strengthen and safeguard the logistics system, equip themselves with sound budgeting and planning processes, improve fleet management, streamline procurement and disposal systems, address wastage and inefficiencies in supplies, and incorporate modern logistics and engineering systems into their work.

“I urge you to engage with professionalism and honesty during the retreat. Discussions should contribute towards strengthening logistics management and accountability systems within the UPDF,” he said.

“Share experiences which are central to the UPDF,” stressed Brig Gen Kabango, adding that integrity and accountability should guide logisticians’ actions since logistics management is an operational necessity.

Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba, Joint Staff Logistics, urged participants to use the retreat to examine logistical gaps in the UPDF.

He said: “Logistics is the backbone for any military success. And most wars are lost because of supply gaps.”

He acknowledged that the success of UPDF operations in Liberia, South Sudan, the DRC, and internally is attributed to effective logistics. He cautioned logisticians to avoid mismanagement of limited resources, further urging them to confront challenges with honesty, trust, confidence and loyalty to bridge supply gaps.

He said the theme resonates well with the maintenance of equipment, strengthens anti-corruption avenues, improves transport and fleet management, streamlines accounting systems and enhances strategic logistics management.

He added that measures to eliminate logistics misuse, avoid controversy and encourage openness should be among the outcomes of the 2026 retreat. “This comprehensive retreat should mark a turning point in logistics,” he emphasised.

The Commandant of COLE, Col Chris Kyanku, welcomed the senior logisticians and highlighted that major logistics components include procurement and disposal, warehousing, transport and maintenance, catering, finance, and petroleum, oil and lubricants, among other general supplies. He also commended the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs/UPDF for supporting the College, adding that the college is now focusing on academic performance and infrastructural development. He concluded that military sustainability courses streamline officers for deployment in today’s contemporary environment.

The retreat is being attended by Senior Service Directors from different services, Logistics Officers from specialised units, and civilians handling logistics in various units and formations.