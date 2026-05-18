Deputy Speaker Tayebwa’s Wife Named Bahamas Consul in Kampala

Anita Rukundo Tayebwa Appointed Honorary Consul for The Bahamas in Kampala

Kampala – Anita Rukundo Tayebwa, wife of Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, has been appointed Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in Uganda — a move already attracting mixed reactions online.

The appointment was announced on Monday by Bahamas diplomat Jerusa Léa Ali, who said the two first met during the G77 and Non-Aligned Movement summits hosted by Uganda in 2024. According to Ali, the appointment is intended to strengthen consular services, trade, and investment ties between Uganda and the Caribbean nation.

Honorary consuls are typically unpaid representatives tasked with promoting bilateral relations, assisting citizens abroad, and facilitating business and investment opportunities. Such positions are often awarded to prominent businesspeople or individuals with strong local networks.

Questions Over Timing and Political Optics

The development comes while Thomas Tayebwa remains one of the most influential figures in Uganda’s Parliament. The Ruhinda North MP has recently faced public scrutiny amid broader debates on governance, accountability, and corruption allegations circulating within Uganda’s political establishment.

Social media users reacted swiftly to the announcement. While some congratulated the Tayebwa family, others questioned the optics of the appointment given the current political climate. One commentator described the timing as “disastrous,” arguing that diplomatic roles should be reserved for “persons of high morality and integrity.”

Watchdog Uganda understands that Anita Rukundo Tayebwa has previously been linked to several business ventures, including family-associated enterprises. Earlier commentaries on this platform raised questions about the appropriateness of certain business interests involving spouses of senior public officials.

Concerns About Conflict of Interest

Critics argue that appointments involving spouses of powerful government officials risk blurring the line between public office and private opportunity. Although there is no evidence of wrongdoing connected to this honorary consular role, governance advocates say such appointments warrant heightened public scrutiny.

The Bahamas, widely known for its offshore financial services sector and tourism-driven economy, maintains limited but growing engagement with African countries. Whether the new honorary post will yield tangible trade and investment benefits for ordinary Ugandans remains unclear.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring the appointment for any developments relating to declared assets, potential business interests, or benefits accruing to the Tayebwa family.

In a country where public officials and their relatives are expected to uphold high standards of transparency and accountability, appointments of this nature inevitably invite public and parliamentary scrutiny.